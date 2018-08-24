Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Saturday:

• Tyrone Wharton, 57, 224 E. Crocker St., arrested on a bench warrant. Transferred to Seneca County Jail.

citations

Saturday:

• Warning issued for red light violation following a traffic stop at Midblock.

• Citations issued for driving under suspension and turn signal violation; verbal warning for wrongful entrustment following a traffic stop at East Fremont and Sandusky streets. Officer advised subject of consequences if caught driving the vehicle again.

• Verbal warning for traffic following a stop at Sandusky and North Town streets.

• Warning issued for speed following a traffic stop at Springville Avenue.

• Warning issued for traffic following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Town Street.

Friday:

• Warning issued for two headlights required following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Warning issued for two headlights required following a traffic stop at West North and North Wood streets.

thefts

Saturday:

• East Fremont Street caller requested an officer for possible missing items. Under investigation.

• A North Countyline Street caller reported her mobile home was broken into. Under investigation.

Friday:

• Subject came on station to report missing phone and wallet. Items taken from vehicle; under investigation.

vandalism

Friday:

• North Union Street caller reported damage reported to a vehicle. Report on file.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Officer out on South Poplar Street following up on a dog that was found. Dog returned to owner. Warning for dog at large and no tags.

• Caller requested officer for a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street. Assistance rendered.

• Juvenile came on station to report a missing red and gray mountain bike. Under investigation.

• Caller requested officer for a vehicle unlock on Independence Ave.

• Francis Avenue caller reported a white, mid-size dog loose in the area. Dog taken to impound. Message left for Hancock County Dog Warden.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of several 9-1-1 calls made from an East Jackson Street location. Officer advised female stated male had just gotten back from the bar with some friends and was upset with them; he was raising his voice but not towards anyone; no distress from the female; everything is fine.

• Building check conducted on Zeller Road, North Countyline Street, Plaza Drive, South Poplar Street, South Union Street, Hissong Avenue, State Street, Corporate Drive, East Lytle Street and Perrysburg Road.

• Caller requested a welfare check on an East High Street resident. Caller reported several dogs near the address have been barking for several hours and wants to make sure everything is okay. Officer unable to make contact at the residence.

Saturday:

• High Street business reported four juveniles in the store possibly stealing. Officer notified juveniles of complaint; spoke to them about curfew.

• Caller reported a large crows being loud and blocking Maple Street. Officer advised group of complaint and issued warning.

• Officer was out with a subject on East Tiffin Street. Report taken.

• Caller reported three males driving erratic and throwing beer cans out the windows on North Countyline Street. Officer advised complaint unfounded, no signs of impairment or consumption by the driver or passengers; no alcohol in the vehicle. Subjects denied the complainant’s allegations and stated there was a vehicle tailgating them throughout the city prior to the traffic stop.

• East Fremont Street caller reported she might be hearing someone in her back yard. Officer advised noises heard are distant fireworks, checked area.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of receiving an anonymous 9-1-1 call reporting a large crowd gathered at Taft and Main Street.

• A 9-1-1 hang-up call came from a Lynn Street location. Dispatcher spoke with caller on phone; he advised he got into a disturbance with his sister. Officer sent to location; parties left prior to arrival.

• Beier Drive caller reported a youth playing near U.S. 23. Officer advised there were no children in the roadway.

• A caller reported a youth in a North Town Street parking lot just sitting there; wanted officer to make sure juvenile was okay. Unable to locate.

• Caller reported a vehicle parked on his Oak Park Drive property. Officer advised vehicle was parked on grass due to work being done on street.

• Caller requested office for a vehicle unlock on West High Street. Assistance rendered.

• Caller reported her friend was at a her North Poplar Street residence and wanted to report missing items. Officer advised no items were missing.

• Caller reported someone is dumping building supplies on his property at Town and Miller Avenue.

• Third party caller reported her mother is having issues with son.

• Burglar alarm set off at an Oak Park Drive location. No items missing, residence secure.

• Officer out on a follow up on North Countyline Street.

• Caller requested officer for issues with a male at a West Tiffin Street location. Female advised of options.

• West Lytle Street caller requested officer for a vehicle unlock. Assistance rendered.

• Caller reported possibly intoxicated males at East Culbertson and Lynn streets. Officer advised one male was intoxicated and other male will be walking him home. Warning for public intoxication if police has to deal with him later that day.

• Alarm company advised of a breaking and entering alarm on Van Buren Street. Officer walked through location with key holder. Everything okay.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hangup call from James Marie Court; no call back number. Officer advised niece mis-dialed the phone; everything is fine.

• North Main Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a juvenile. Advised of options; extra patrol.

• Perrysburg Road caller requesting officer for a noise disturbance. Three subjects seen leaving upon officer arrival; advised of complaint, given a warning and advised of consequences if officer has to return.

Friday:

• East Jackson Street caller requested officer for assistance removing a bat. Assistance rendered.

• Officer out on a follow up on Lynn Street.

• Caller issued a noise complaint at Buckley and East Culbertson Street.

• Officer was out at a Peeler Drive location with a male causing issues.

• Security company advised of a burglar alarm at a Court Place location. Owner requested officer walk through with employee. Alarm reset.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of numerous 9-1-1 hangup calls with an open line. Officer spoke with resident; everything okay.

• Subject came on station to turn in a found debit card. Card returned to owner.

• A North Countyline Street caller reported a roommate placed all of his items into the yard; requests to speak to an officer. Officer issued a warning for disorderly conduct.

• A 9-1-1 call transfer person stating someone is trying to get a young child into a van at James Marie Court and the child is screaming. Officer advised it was an unruly toddler.

• Officer transported a male to relay with Findlay Police Department on a warrant. Subject released to Findlay PD.

fire runs

Saturday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call requesting EMS for a 38-year-old female having difficulty breathing at a South Poplar Street location. Female transported.

• EMS was called to a Town/Sandusky streets location to transport to the hospital a female who was parked in a vehicle and was very confused.

Seneca County

citations

Friday:

• Citation issued for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at West County Road 61 and North County Road 31, just outside Bettsville.

• Citation issued for speed following a traffic stop at State and Franklin streets in Bettsville. Negative results on search.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller reported a 1970 model Chevy ½-ton, loud exhaust, light gray front-end, dark bed doing pin wheels in the back parking lot of the fairgrounds.

• Deputy stood by with a disabled vehicle barely off the roadway in the 4000 block of Ohio 18 while the vehicle’s owner went into town to buy a new tire.

• A West County Road 42 caller reported a 4-wheeler rising on company property. Complainant called again to advised truck/trailer and 4-wheeler are all gone, did not see what direction they left.

Saturday:

• Deputy was out with a vehicle on Ohio 18 and County Road 48. Motorist advised he hit the puddle a little too hard under the viaduct, so he pulled over to let it dry.

• Deputy responded to a 9-1-1 hangup from a deactivated phone on West Axline Street. Checked the area.

