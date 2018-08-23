Welding lab unveiled

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

City officials, business leaders and community members chat amongst themselves in the new welding lab at the Fostoria Learning Center Wednesday evening. FLC and the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the grand opening of the lab, in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the learning center. Although the room wasn’t necessarily outdated, it needed remodeled to fit the needs of the welding lab. The dropped ceilings were removed, new light fixtures were installed, the room was painted, piping was installed for the welding arms, six welding booths were designed and installed and walls were built to create a grinding room. In addition, the storage room connected to the lab was turned into a classroom. FLC used grant money from National Machinery as well as state funds to pay for the equipment. Through a partnership with Owens Community College, FLC will offer a plate welding certificate and a SMAW welding certificate, both of which could be completed in about nine months. Classes are expected to begin Sept. 10.

