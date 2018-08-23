Welding lab unveiled

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

City officials, business leaders and community members chat amongst themselves in the new welding lab at the Fostoria Learning Center Wednesday evening. FLC and the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the grand opening of the lab, in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the learning center. Although the room wasn’t necessarily outdated, it needed remodeled to fit the needs of the welding lab. The dropped ceilings were removed, new light fixtures were installed, the room was painted, piping was installed for the welding arms, six welding booths were designed and installed and walls were built to create a grinding room. In addition, the storage room connected to the lab was turned into a classroom. FLC used grant money from National Machinery as well as state funds to pay for the equipment. Through a partnership with Owens Community College, FLC will offer a plate welding certificate and a SMAW welding certificate, both of which could be completed in about nine months. Classes are expected to begin Sept. 10.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Frontier League

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Johnny Manziel Remains Sidelined Because Of Concussion

Posted On22 Aug 2018

L Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Peralta, Yelich Pace Brewers Past Reds, 4-0

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for 3 games along with athletic director for mishandling domestic abuse case

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Thursday’s Games Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche at Toledo Scott Mansfield Madison at Shelby Toledo Waite at Sylvania Northview
Posted On 22 Aug 2018
Off

Prep roundup: Strong run by Sheets at Upper

UPPER SANDUSKY — Fostoria senior Dylan Sheets placed in the top 15 in the boys meet to lead the Redmen at Wednesday’s Upper Sandusky
Posted On 22 Aug 2018
Off

Prep football: Injuries are part of the game

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER Where there’s football, there will always be injuries. The game is too physical to plan around them. It’s
Posted On 22 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company