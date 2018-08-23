Skimmers discovered in the area

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich’s Weights and Measure division has discovered two “skimmer” devices during the annual inspection of a gas station on Woodville Road Wednesday afternoon.

The skimmers have been turned into the Northwood Police Department, who is spearheading the investigation, according to a news release.

“Skimmers” are installed by criminals to steal credit card data. Auditor Oestreich encourages daily inspections for credit card skimmers by filling station employees.

“Throughout the year, our weights and measures division inspects the gas pumps at 70 stations across Wood County, among many other duties,” he said. “To combat these criminals, it is important that station owners continue to supplement our inspections with daily inspections of their own.”

Anyone suspecting the presence of a skimmer, or witnessing the tampering of a gas pump or credit card reader, should contact local law enforcement. Consumers should know that paying for gas with cash is always the safest option at the pump.

Using a credit card is safer than using a debit card, because customers using a debit card risk their PIN numbers being stolen.

Motorists should use pumps near the attendant, as criminals often target pumps further from view.

The Wood County Auditor’s Office can be reached at 419-354-9150.

