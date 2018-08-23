Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Midblock and West South Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at West Lytle and South Countyline streets.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for traffic and equipment following a traffic stop on North Main Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at East Culbertson and Cherry streets.

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop on Sandusky Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported someone broke into his North Main Street apartment and stole his TV, DVD player and DVDs.

Tuesday:

• Complainant stated there was a package on his West North Street porch when he left but when he returned, it was gone. Officer advised to contact the post office to see if he was expecting a package.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• A South Main Street complainant requested an officer for damage to their vehicle. Incident is under investigation.

Tuesday:

• Complainant requested an officer for possible vandalism on Woodward Avenue.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 hang up call from an East Crocker Street location. Officer spoke with a subject who advised a child was playing with the phone; no emergency.

• Bowling Green Police Department requested an officer attempt to make contact with a female on West Jackson Street. Officer noted contact was made with a resident who would relay the message.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding a male who was continuously going onto her West Fremont Street porch although he had been asked to leave several times. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Stinchcomb Drive.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a possible unattended death on Sandusky Street.

• Caller reported she found a hypodermic needle in a cigarette pack in the alley behind her East Fremont Street home.

• Caller noted the vehicle in their Atha Avenue driveway was not registered to them and there wasn’t a visible license plate or registration.

• Complainant reported a vehicle parked at South Main and West Lytle streets creating a hazard. Officer noted the vehicle was parked too far away from the curb and too close to the intersection; subject was warned and moved the vehicle.

• An Atha Avenue landlord requested a standby for an inspection.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer attempt to make contact with a subject on West Center Street. Subject was not home; a message was left with the boyfriend.

• Caller reported two juveniles walking on East Lytle Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officers conducted building checks on Independence Avenue, North Countyline Street, Perrysburg Road, North Vine Street, Walnut Street and East Tiffin Street.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle and a noise disturbance on Woodward Avenue. Officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle and advised him of the complaint; subject appeared to be intoxicated.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a kitten stuck in a storm drain near West Lytle and South Union streets. Feline was removed from the drain and caller agreed to take care of it.

Monday:

• A Hale Drive caller requested an officer for a disturbance. Officer noted it was a verbal argument; subjects were warned for loud noise.

• Caller reported three juveniles jumped onto a train at West Tiffin and South Adams streets. Officer spoke to juveniles about the dangers of their actions and criminal trespassing.

• Subject came on station to report he received a scam in the mail.

• A South Poplar Street resident owner requested officers for males on the property. Officer noted the subjects were still moving out and the eviction was set for the following day.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a juvenile and issues with property. Statements were collected and forwarded to the prosecutor.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject on Sandusky Street as they hadn’t been able to contact them in two days. Officer spoke with a male at the residence who stated the subject no longer lived there. Officers were able to make contact with the subject who stated everything was fine.

• Complainant reported juveniles near Park and Lincoln avenues causing a disturbance. Officer spoke with the juveniles.

• Caller requested an officer for issues with a juvenile on North Main Street. Mother didn’t wish to pursue charges.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at North U.S. 23 and West Township Road 112.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a plastic container that collects cigarette butts was stolen from a West Ohio 18 location.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a vehicle had been running with its lights on for more than six hours at a business on South U.S. 23. Contact was made with the keyholder and the lights were shut off; vehicle had not been running.

• Caller stated a vehicle was parked on West Ohio 18 with its hazards on. Deputy spoke to the driver who stated the vehicle overheated but they had help on the way.

Comments

comments