Local man guilty of arson

Whittey Lee Marshall Jr., 42, Fostoria, has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a May 16 fire at 132 Nichols St.

In Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff’s courtroom, Marshall pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; possessing criminal tools and breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies. He also pleaded guilty to cruelty against companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Given credit for 56 days served, Marshall was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison. Marshall could be eligible for early judicial release for good behavior after serving six months, according to published reports.

Marshall was also ordered to pay nearly $15,000 in restitution and must register as an arson offender.

At the time of the fire, subjects reported to a Fostoria Police Department officer that Marshall, who lived at a neighboring residence, had told them he started the blaze, an affidavit stated. Further, it was determined the fire was incendiary through investigation reports an officer with the fire marshal’s office, the affidavit said.

According to court records, Fostoria Fire Division and the Fostoria Police Department received a report of the house fire at 2:19 a.m. Upon arrival, safety forces observed flames on the side of the single-family dwelling. The doors to the residence were found to be secured; however, the door for the main entrance had damage consistent with an attempt to force entry, including a footprint as if the door was kicked.

Fire crews forced entry into the residence and located three dogs that were rescued and survived, court records said.

According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, Marshall was arrested on the scene for an outstanding child support warrant out of Seneca County.

