Local man guilty of arson

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Whittey Lee Marshall Jr., 42, Fostoria, has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a May 16 fire at 132 Nichols St.

In Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff’s courtroom, Marshall pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated arson, a second-degree felony; possessing criminal tools and breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies. He also pleaded guilty to cruelty against companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Given credit for 56 days served, Marshall was sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison. Marshall could be eligible for early judicial release for good behavior after serving six months, according to published reports.

Marshall was also ordered to pay nearly $15,000 in restitution and must register as an arson offender.

At the time of the fire, subjects reported to a Fostoria Police Department officer that Marshall, who lived at a neighboring residence, had told them he started the blaze, an affidavit stated. Further, it was determined the fire was incendiary through investigation reports an officer with the fire marshal’s office, the affidavit said.

According to court records, Fostoria Fire Division and the Fostoria Police Department received a report of the house fire at 2:19 a.m. Upon arrival, safety forces observed flames on the side of the single-family dwelling. The doors to the residence were found to be secured; however, the door for the main entrance had damage consistent with an attempt to force entry, including a footprint as if the door was kicked.

Fire crews forced entry into the residence and located three dogs that were rescued and survived, court records said.

According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, Marshall was arrested on the scene for an outstanding child support warrant out of Seneca County.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Frontier League

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Johnny Manziel Remains Sidelined Because Of Concussion

Posted On22 Aug 2018

L Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Peralta, Yelich Pace Brewers Past Reds, 4-0

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for 3 games along with athletic director for mishandling domestic abuse case

Posted On22 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Thursday’s Games Ann Arbor Gabriel Riche at Toledo Scott Mansfield Madison at Shelby Toledo Waite at Sylvania Northview
Posted On 22 Aug 2018
Off

Prep roundup: Strong run by Sheets at Upper

UPPER SANDUSKY — Fostoria senior Dylan Sheets placed in the top 15 in the boys meet to lead the Redmen at Wednesday’s Upper Sandusky
Posted On 22 Aug 2018
Off

Prep football: Injuries are part of the game

By ANDY WOLF STAFF WRITER Where there’s football, there will always be injuries. The game is too physical to plan around them. It’s
Posted On 22 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company