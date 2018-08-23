Latino Fest is a festival for all

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The 12th annual Latino Fest is set to take place Saturday in downtown Fostoria.

Despite the name, officials said the event offers a little bit for everyone.

“It’s not just a Latino fest. It’s a festival for all,” Garcia said, noting the various food vendors and the different band genres. “It’s a good festival; an all-around festival where everyone can get along. We don’t judge anyone nor do we want to be judged.

“We’ve had people tell us they enjoy coming to Latino Fest because it’s a nice place where you don’t have to worry about the color of your skin or the amount on your paycheck. It’s a small little town hosting a nice little festival where everyone is welcome.”

Live musical entertainment for the evening will begin at 2 p.m. Yvonne Y Fuego, La Traizion and Foreplay will perform with Los Aztecas as the final act, ending at midnight. In between bands, a DJ will provide music.

New this year, organizers offered VIP tables at $50 each.

The idea stemmed from a similar set up at a Taco Festival in Columbus. Latino Fest organizers who attended the event offered the idea to their fellow committee members and once word got out, the tables sold out quickly.

Each VIP table includes eight chairs and a table of their own as well as eight drink tickets and a bartender.

About 25 other tables and 100 other chairs will be set up for other attendees; however, Garcia encourages community members consider bringing their own chairs.

A beer tent will be set up to the side of the entertainment, offering drinks at $3 a ticket or $10 for 4 tickets. Pop and water will also be sold.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Garcia said, adding, “But what’s nice about it is it’s got a little something for everyone.”

Meaning, adults won’t be the only ones having a good time.

Children’s activities will include bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses on the grass lawn at the corner of Main and Tiffin streets, which will be open from 2 p.m. until dark. Cost of tickets is $2 per jump or $20 for 30 tickets.

A separate, larger inflatable for older kids will also be set up on the lawn with separate tickets and costs.

The Fostoria High School cheerleading squad will be running the inflatables.

Additionally, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Brutus the Buckeye will visit the children’s area from 4-6 p.m.

Returning this year will be a cornhole tournament, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Registration will begin at 1:15 p.m.

Weather permitting, a Summer Bash Custom Car Show is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. The event is free for all entries, who will have the opportunity to win a trophy in various categories, such as Best of Show and Best Paint Job.

Vendors will garnish the downtown roadways, offering a variety of Mexican-, American- and Jamaican-style foods from tacos and tamales to funnel cakes and snow cones. They include, but aren’t limited to, Dos Locos, Nana’s Kitchen, Tasty Dogs and El Salvador de Mexico.

In addition to the food vendors, other vendors offering jewelry, MaryKay products and other trinkets will also be set up. Relay for Life will be selling T-shirts and barbecue dinner tickets and the 2018 Glass Court will be set up at a booth.

“It really is a festival for everyone,” Garcia said. “We get a good mix of people because we offer a good mix of things to enjoy.”

Latino Fest was first hosted in 2006 at Meadowlark Park (now Foundation Park) with two or three bands. The event moved downtown in 2009 as it continued to grow, offering more bands, more children’s items and a beer tent.

The annual shindig now brings in anywhere from 800 to 1,200 visitors from as close as the tri-county area and as far as other states.

“People come from quite a few different places in town, out of town and out of the state,” Garcia said. “We like the downtown area because it’s a nice central location of town for everyone to come together.”

Many of the food vendors and bands return ever year, according to Garcia.

Proceeds from the event will set a foundation for next year’s Latino Fest. However, each year the committee tries to put some left over money back into the community.

In the past, the group has provided $500 scholarships to graduating seniors at Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools; created holiday baskets for local families in need; donated to the Micah Hyde Football Camp; purchased school supplies for area youth; and more.

“We try to put money back into the community wherever it’s needed,” Garcia said. “If someone contacts us, we pretty much try our best to help them all.”

The Latino Fest committee consists of Garcia, Jesse Garcia, Ed Galan, Lisa Renteria, Julie Baker, Terry Johnson, Doris Medina and Mark Custer. The eight-member team divides and conquers the organization of the event, separating duties such as handling the beer, setting up the entertainment, marketing, collecting vendors and selling tickets as well as odds and ends.

While they will continue to organize and host the Latino Fest until “we see it’s no longer wanted in Fostoria,” Garcia said the committee welcomes and hopes to see more people become involved.

“We want some newer, younger faces to join the committee,” she said. “We’ve been doing this for 12 years now and we hope others will take it on long after we’re done.”

