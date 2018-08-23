Groups team up for Bounty in the County

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Seneca County Homeless Coalition along with several other community organizations are to host a Bounty in the County event Saturday to collect items for those in need.

Seneca Regional Planning Commission Administrative Assistant Jennifer Porter, who is involved in the homeless coalition, said a food truck is to be parked in the lot of the Seneca County Commissioners’ Office, 111 Madison St., from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Porter said non-perishable items have been collected for about a month, but she encouraged area residents to bring anything they can think of to the event Saturday.

She said nearly anything will be accepted, including any non-expired food and also other essential items including toilet paper, shampoo, soap, detergent, diapers, paper towels, dish soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, brushes, comes, foil, plastic wrap and more.

“We’ll accept anything someone who is homeless or someone with low income may need,” Porter said.

After items are collected on Saturday, they will be disbursed to food banks, churches and directly to families in need.

Several groups are involved in the homeless coalition, including but not limited to the city of Fostoria, the city of Tiffin, Seneca County Commissioners, St. Francis, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, local schools, WSOS Community Action, Kiwanis, Tiffin-Seneca United Way and Department of Job and Family Services.

Tony Paulus and TPC Food Service are donating a food truck for the event. Porter credited Commissioner Mike Kerschner for helping to come up with the idea and homeless coalition Secretary Michelle Tuite, of Tiffin City Schools, for her work in helping make the event happen.

Porter said donating items is not the only way to help neighbors in need. She said people also could help by volunteering to collect items from 4-8 p.m. by calling her office at (419) 443-7936, extension 1139.

“It doesn’t take a lot, every item counts,” she said. “If 20 people give one item, that’s 20 items.”

To make a monetary donation, checks can be made out to the Seneca County Homeless Coalition.

“This is a great opportunity to give back to the community that’s been good to you,” Kerschner said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Deadlocked Ohio congressional race could be decided Friday

Posted On24 Aug 2018

OSHA cites steel supply company after worker fatally injured

Posted On24 Aug 2018

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby eastern black rhino

Posted On24 Aug 2018

Austin MLS Team To Be Named Austin FC

Posted On23 Aug 2018

Henrik Norlander Leads Web.com Tour Finals Opener

Posted On23 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Thursday’s Results NW Ohio Games Seneca East 41, Castalia Margaretta 12 Shelby 48, Mansfield Madison 8 Toledo Scott 50, Ann
Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Off

JH Volleyball: NR, Arcadia split

Makenzy Schaferly and Katie Dryfuse served for five aces apiece and Olivia Schalk had a pair of kills for New Riegel’s seventh-grade
Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Off

Prep volleyball: New Riegel outlasts Arcadia in 5 games

ARCADIA — Kaitlyn Kirian registered 11 kills and four blocks, and Aubrey Bouillon had 26 assists and 14 digs and New Riegel outlasted
Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company