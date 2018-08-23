Groups team up for Bounty in the County

Seneca County Homeless Coalition along with several other community organizations are to host a Bounty in the County event Saturday to collect items for those in need.

Seneca Regional Planning Commission Administrative Assistant Jennifer Porter, who is involved in the homeless coalition, said a food truck is to be parked in the lot of the Seneca County Commissioners’ Office, 111 Madison St., from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Porter said non-perishable items have been collected for about a month, but she encouraged area residents to bring anything they can think of to the event Saturday.

She said nearly anything will be accepted, including any non-expired food and also other essential items including toilet paper, shampoo, soap, detergent, diapers, paper towels, dish soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, brushes, comes, foil, plastic wrap and more.

“We’ll accept anything someone who is homeless or someone with low income may need,” Porter said.

After items are collected on Saturday, they will be disbursed to food banks, churches and directly to families in need.

Several groups are involved in the homeless coalition, including but not limited to the city of Fostoria, the city of Tiffin, Seneca County Commissioners, St. Francis, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, local schools, WSOS Community Action, Kiwanis, Tiffin-Seneca United Way and Department of Job and Family Services.

Tony Paulus and TPC Food Service are donating a food truck for the event. Porter credited Commissioner Mike Kerschner for helping to come up with the idea and homeless coalition Secretary Michelle Tuite, of Tiffin City Schools, for her work in helping make the event happen.

Porter said donating items is not the only way to help neighbors in need. She said people also could help by volunteering to collect items from 4-8 p.m. by calling her office at (419) 443-7936, extension 1139.

“It doesn’t take a lot, every item counts,” she said. “If 20 people give one item, that’s 20 items.”

To make a monetary donation, checks can be made out to the Seneca County Homeless Coalition.

“This is a great opportunity to give back to the community that’s been good to you,” Kerschner said.

