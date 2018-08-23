Funding drive for next sculpture exhibit begins

Posted On Thu. Aug 23rd, 2018
Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau is planning to host the Midwest Sculpture Initiative exhibit for next year.

To participate as a host community, the Midwest Sculpture Initiative group asks for a commitment to fund at least eight sculptures for an outdoor exhibit that is in place for approximately one year, according to a news release.

In the summer of 2017, Michele Cochran, Community Development/Tourism director, placed Fostoria on the waiting list to be a host community.

In November, the Midwest Sculpture Initiative administrator called Cochran and said he had an opening if Fostoria was interested in participating as a host community in 2018-2019. Cochran accepted the invitation and worked to secure funding for the exhibit, receiving grants from the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation as well as the Henry H. Geary, Jr. Memorial Foundation.

Eight pieces were installed in Fostoria on May 31 and will be here through April/May 2019.

Because the Visitors Bureau will receive a call this fall to see if Fostoria would like to be a host community for a 2019/2020 exhibit, the Visitors Bureau is seeking financial sponsorship pledges by Nov. 1, the news release states.

Donations of any amount are appreciated. Gifts given at the following levels will receive special recognition in all exhibit marketing materials: Platinum – $2,000+, Gold $1,000+, Silver $500+ and Bronze $250+. Payment is requested by March 1, 2019.

A sponsorship pledge form is available from the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau website at: http://www.fostoriaohio.org/sculpturepledge/.

Completed forms should be mailed to 121 N. Main St., or emailed to Cochran at development@fostoriachamber.com.

