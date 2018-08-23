Are you ready for some football?

It may be the favorite time of year for fans of Ohio high school sports.

Football season has arrived.

On Friday night around the area, popcorn will be popping, bands will be playing and fans will be cheering as youngsters in grades 9 through 12 strap on their helmets and try to put the opener in the win column for their schools.

“Everyone should be excited for Week 1 of high school football,” Fostoria High School coach Derek Kidwell said.

The season will last 10 weeks for most teams and longer for those fortunate enough to qualify for the postseason. And, for now, everyone can dream about their team competing in the state-championship contests.

Area fans can help themselves get ready for the season by reading the Review Times’ preseason football edition included in today’s edition.

Featured in this season’s edition is the trend of fewer youngsters playing high school football. The reasons for it are numerous from school to school. And Fostoria High School has some situations that may not even come into thought for most people at other schools.

As for those players who continue to play, the usual feature stories on their teams’ prospects for the season are included. Prep teams included in the RT preview edition are Fostoria High School, Arcadia, Elmwood, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota, North Baltimore, Tiffin Calvert, Van Buren and Vanlue.

Who knows? One of them may be playing in Canton when the state champions are determined in late November and early December.

