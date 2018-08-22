Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Monday:

• One unspecified citation was issued following a report of an accident on Columbus Avenue.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officer was out on a follow up; bike impounded earlier in the day was returned to owner.

• Owner of a North Street residence requested a welfare check on children living there. Officer checked on house and children; everyone is fine at location.

• Employee reported two abandoned vehicles in north parking lot of the North Countyline Street school. One is a Nissan truck, other is a white van, Officer spoke to the owner of the vehicles on the phone. They will have them moved, plate confiscated from the van on behalf of the registrar.

• Bugner Street complainant reported his son’s cousin stole his black mongoose bicycle that has black rims, four pegs and a red and white mongoose sticker.

• A Sandusky Street complainant came on station and reported his vehicle was hit while in a parking lot and he did not see any damage until today. Private property accident form to be completed.

• A North Countyline Street employee came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a subject presenting fraudulent documents. Report on file.

• Officer out on a follow up at a Seneca Street Avenue.

• Officer spoke to a subject at a McDougal Street business who state a white male came to the door seeking a ride to the hospital.

• Caller reported someone stole her son’s bike the night before and a new one was dropped off in her front yard. Bike returned to owner.

• Building checks completed on Independence Avenue, North Countyline, State, East Lytle, West Lytle and North Main streets.

• A 9-1-1 transfer from Wood County Sheriff’s Office came from an East Fremont Street male who stated he wanted the police and hung up. Call back was attempted and went to voice mail. Officer made contact with male who advised someone pulled into his driveway he wasn’t expecting and called 9-1-1. The subject left prior to officer’s arrival.

• A West Fourth Street caller requested an officer for a bat in the house. Assistance rendered.

Monday:

• Two 9-1-1 calls were received from a McDougal Street location; unknown problem and unable to call number back; officers dispatched. Officers checked the residence and were unable to locate from where the 911 call was generated.

• A North Union Street caller reported a hit and run of a parked vehicle. Unable to make contact with registered owner of struck vehicle will follow up later.

• Officers responded to a commercial alarm on Perrysburg Road. False alarm.

• Officers responded to a residential alarm on South Union Street. Alarm reset.

• Officer responded to an argument between two males on South Poplar Street. Parties separated.

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 hangup call from a Peeler Drive location. Officer will report to children services.

• Spruce Street caller requested officer for a vehicle unlock. Assistance rendered.

• Jackson Street caller requested an officer about cell phone service. Officer advised complainant of options.

• Officer was on standby for a child exchange on East Crocker Street.

• 9-1-1 hangup call; juvenile accidental call.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• 9-1-1 hangup call from a South Township Road 87 location. Upon call back, male stated his phone dropped into water and called emergency number.

Monday:

• A 91-1- call from a North County Road 5 location reported an unruly 16-year-old female. A second 9-1-1 call reported female took off in an unknown direction. Ohio State Patrol advised they will send a unit to help look for the female. Female was back at the residence.

• Property damage to a guardrail in the 11,000 block of West Ohio 18 was reported. Damage occurred sometime between 5 pm. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday.

