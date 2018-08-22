NOPEC letter legit

Fostoria residents have been raising questions about a piece of mail they have received from the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman advised the letter, which is in regards to the city’s gas aggregation program, is legit.

Through the program, Columbia Gas continues to provide utility services as in the past; however, the program gives consumers a choice on their supply portion of the bill.

Eligible residents and small businesses have been receiving or will receive a letter from NOPEC providing them with all the details of the program as well as an option to opt out. To participate in the program, no action is necessary, according to Hellman.

However, those who do not wish to participate should mail back a postcard included in the letter.

Residents can leave the aggregation program at any time without penalty.

“It’s all in the letter,” Hellman said, urging community members to read it for more information.

Separately, council, after suspending the three-reading rule, approved an ordinance appropriating $157,490 of unappropriated funds in the general fund, street construction and maintenance of repair fund, water fund, sewer fund and stormwater fund.

Mayor Eric Keckler said the unencumbered funds are made up of money the city had always planned to use but hadn’t yet earmarked for specific projects. Now, the city is ready to use those funds and requested to encumber them.

“We’re not spending any more money than what we expected to. We’re still living inside the five-year budget that was passed,” he said. “We’re just making it so that we can actually spend it.”

The ordinance also serves as a way of accounting for where money is going and, according to Hellman, is a way to clean up and streamline the accounts.

During the finance committee meeting, Auditor Steve Garner reported income tax revenue is up slightly more than 17 percent and the city has received $108,720 in Regional Income Tax Agency collections.

The general fund has seen $5,262,895.85 in revenue and $4,193,104.45 in expenses through July 2018.

In addition, committee Chairperson Greg Cassidy shared an encounter he had with a community member regarding a recent house fire. Cassidy said the citizen was upset because they thought the city had paid for the services of Bascom EMS and Findlay Fire Department to help cover the city while Fostoria firefighters battled the blaze.

He said he tried to explain to the resident the city does not pay for mutual aid as it is a statewide agreement between fire departments to provide equipment and manpower when needed.

Hellman said Fostoria Fire Division has hired a new firefighter who will start their duties Monday; however, the division will need to retest to fill the final spot on the roster.

Meanwhile, the police division is also attempting to fill a final spot, awaiting a list of qualified candidates from the civil service commission, which meets at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Municipal Building.

In other business, Council heard the second reading of a resolution to apply for the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s). The administration is planning capital improvements to North Main Street between Jones Road and Culbertson Street as a way to “help spur” economic development with the added benefits of residential areas too, according to officials.

The improvements tentatively would include “widening the entire length of Main Street from where it comes off the overpass area on Jones Road all the way to Culbertson Street,” Keckler previously said.

According to the resolution, the improvements would also include pavement, storm sewers, sanitary sewers and water lines. Updating waterlines in the area are also a key priority of the project’s plans, particularly replacing the outdated 1955 14-inch waterline on Main Street.

Keckler said the project will most likely be phased in over a two-to-four-year period. More information should be presented at the Sept. 4 meeting.

Council also heard a first reading of a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the Seneca County Auditor, as they do this time every year.

Keckler advised of several upcoming events, including:

• An open house celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Fostoria Learning Center from 9-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. today with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new welding lab scheduled at 4:30 p.m. today.

• An open house for the Cascades Unit (Memory Care Unit) featuring The Snoezelen Room and dining room addition from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

• Latino Fest at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Council also went into executive session for nearly an hour to “consider confidential information related to infrastructure directly related to a request for economic development assistance … or that includes infrastructure improvements or the extension of utility services that are directly related to an economic development project” as well as to discuss collective bargaining and compensation of employees. No action was taken.

Fostoria City Council will meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, immediately after the finance committee meeting at 5:45 p.m.

