Commissioners agree to fund furniture for annex

TIFFIN — Seneca County Board of Commissioners agreed to a request from Seneca County Juvenile and Probate Courts Tuesday to fund about $71,000 of furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The budget for the entire annex renovation project was $650,000, but the total cost of work through Tuesday was about $438,000.

County Administrator Stacy Wilson said this left money in the budget to cover Juvenile and Probate Court Judge Jay Meyer’s request for furniture, fixtures and equipment. The commissioners agreed during the session to move forward with the new purchases.

The renovation project is to outfit the building so it can function for the juvenile and probate court.

Seneca County Common Pleas Courts and the county clerk of courts previously were located in the building before moving to the Seneca County Justice Center this year.

According to Meyer’s request, furniture, signage, office equipment filing relocation and an upgraded digital recording system were included in the request.

The furniture, at about $38,000 and the digital recording system, at about $17,000, were the largest requests.

Commissioners commended Meyer and other court personnel for being good stewards of taxpayer money. Wilson said Meyer and his staff used as much older furniture from the previous occupants as possible.

“Judge Meyer has been very frugal,” said Commissioner Shayne Thomas.

Commissioner Mike Kerschner said he appreciated the effort of the staff.

In other business, Kerschner said several downtown events are scheduled for Saturday. The events include:

• Around the Town, when Heidelberg and Tiffin University students are ushered into downtown by the university’s presidents to become acclimated to the community.

• A concert by Sidewalk Chalk, a hip-hop, jazz and soul act, at the East Green Amphitheater.

• Bounty in the County, from 9 a.m.-8p.m. in the commissioners’ parking lot. A chance for residents to donate food and non-food items to those in need. Volunteers are needed from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. to collect items.

• A downtown farmer’s market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The board also approved the following supplemental appropriations to the general fund:

• $14,112.36 for salaries;

• $1,975.72 for public employee retirement

• $204.63 for Medicare

• $50,000 for note/loan repayment

• $121,545 for transfers out 

Other supplemental appropriation:

• $5,000 to the Workforce Investment Act Fund

• $121,545 to the Capital Projects Fund for the jail

Appropriation adjustments were made within the Public Assistance Budget for transfers out in the amount of $3,077.57 and $10,000 for contract services and advertising.

A fund transfer of $121,545 was also approved to be made to Capital Projects.

The next Seneca County Commissioners meeting is 10 a.m. Aug. 28 at the commissioners’ office, 111 Madison St.

