DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

Benji Cates, (far right), directs members of the Lake Plains Chorus who performed a selection of songs Sunday at Wainwright Amphitheatre in Foundation Park for Fostoria Community Arts Council’s last free concert of the summer. The concerts have been co-sponsored by the city of Fostoria and provided through a Henry Geary Family Foundation grant. Sunday’s concert wraps up the FCAC’s 20th year of serving the Fostoria community.

