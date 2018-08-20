Skate Horse unbridled downtown

Fostoria was chosen to be one of 16 host communities for a public outdoor art exhibit this year. Through the Midwest Sculpture Initiative (MSI), eight pieces were installed in various locations from Perry Street through Main Street and will be in place for one year. The following is the seventh of eight articles featuring each art piece, its artist and its location downtown.

Skate Horse, by Jonathan Bowling, is located at the corner of Main and Tiffin streets.

The repurposed steel structure weighs about 375 pounds and measures six-feet, by seven-feet by three-feet.

Bowling’s sculptural efforts began in childhood — fieldstone castles, a bridle of hay twine, etc. As a teenager, he lived in Belgium, where he had access to the museums of Western Europe.

When he returned to the states, he attended the University of Kentucky where he received his BFA in sculpture and a BA in art history. In 1996 he moved to Greenville, North Carolina, to pursue an MFA in sculpture at East Carolina University in 1999. He has been working out of his Greenville studio ever since.

In an artist statement, he said he has been focusing on public art, largely equestrian, for the past 12 years.

“I have been using a forge to give the mane and tails organic curves, a contrast to the construction of the body,” he said. “The materials I use are often from the turn of the last century, which I feel is appropriate for depicting an animal so intertwined with our agrarian past. Repurposed steel provides a sound structure, which allows me to work on a scale that lends itself to public spaces.”

All sculptures in the exhibit are available for sale.

If a piece sells while on display in Fostoria, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau will receive a commission that they will likely use toward future sculpture exhibits.

Skate Horse is available at $9,500. For more information, visit www.jonathanbowling.com.

The other seven sculptures in the exhibit in Fostoria are:

• Dark Energy by Toni Lucadello of Fostoria

• Promise To Flower by Ric Leichliter of Sugar Grove

• Winter Moon by Ray Katz of Pontiac, Michigan

• Summer by Pamela Reithmeier of Monclova

• Glass Totems 4 and 11 by Todd Kime of Ottawa Hills

• Blue Sky Wedge by Glenn Zweygardt of Alfred Station, New York

• Copper Moon by Michael Magnotta

MSI exhibits serve to increase awareness of the visual arts, assert that a community is forward-thinking and energetic, improve the quality of life, dress up the urban landscape and provide artists with a venue to showcase and sell their work.

“I thought participation in this initiative would be a unique opportunity to bring something new and different to our community — not only for our residents, but also for our visitors,” Michele Cochran, community development/tourism director, said. “It’s something to add some interest.”

