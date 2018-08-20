Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Complainant reported a traffic crash in the 100 block of Perry Street at 8:29 p.m. Investigation is pending.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Jacob Foley Kendrick, 21, last listed address 1218 W. Tiffin St., was brought down on a committal.

Monday:

• A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence following a report of an unruly juvenile on West South Street.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road following a traffic stop at West Lytle Street and South U.S. 23.

• Officer issued a warning for a break light violation following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Liberty streets.

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a report of an irate customer at a North Countyline Street location.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Sandusky and Sumner streets.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop on McDougal Street.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported windows were knocked out of two buses on East Fremont Street.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female subject on Peeler Drive; advised the agency thought she was suicidal. Officer spoke with subject and everything appeared to be normal.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Northview Drive.

• Tiffin Police Department requested an officer check an East Fremont Street residence for a vehicle. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer noted the tires on a vehicle were marked last week and the vehicle had not moved; vehicle was towed for streets for storage/expired plates.

• Officers conducted a follow up on West Fourth Street

• Caller complained of a male subject on a motorcycle revving the engine for about a half hour on Francis Avenue. Officer spoke with the subject who advised it was not him.

• Caller requested patrol in the area of West Lytle Street, stating someone was tapping on his trailer. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, Perrysburg Road, North Countyline Street.

Monday:

• Caller reported a suspicious male subject on West High Street. Officer advised victim of options; attempted to locate subject.

• Officers conducted building checks on West Lytle Street, South Union Street, West South Union, North Countyline Street,

• Caller requested an officer regarding juveniles on East Fremont Street. Officer spoke to the parent who would be handling the situation.

• A North Vine Street caller requested assistance with a bat.

• A Van Buren Street employee requested an officer for a substance located. Item was collected.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer for assistance with an investigation.

• A Columbus Avenue complainant requested an officer for issues with her daughter.

• Caller requested an officer check on a possible abandoned vehicle on Maple Street. Tires were marked; owner was contacted.

• A Van Buren Street caller requested an officer assist in locating a subject. Ohio State Highway Patrol was with the subject.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Union and Michael streets in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a large tree was down near West County Road 60 and North County Road 39.

Monday:

• A South U.S. 23 caller reported a possible scam from someone claiming to be with a life insurance company attempting to get personal information.

