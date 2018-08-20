Public Record
Fostoria
accidents
Monday:
• Complainant reported a traffic crash in the 100 block of Perry Street at 8:29 p.m. Investigation is pending.
arrests
Tuesday:
• Jacob Foley Kendrick, 21, last listed address 1218 W. Tiffin St., was brought down on a committal.
Monday:
• A juvenile was arrested for domestic violence following a report of an unruly juvenile on West South Street.
citations
Monday:
• Officer issued a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road following a traffic stop at West Lytle Street and South U.S. 23.
• Officer issued a warning for a break light violation following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Liberty streets.
• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a report of an irate customer at a North Countyline Street location.
• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Sandusky and Sumner streets.
• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop on McDougal Street.
vandalism
Tuesday:
• Complainant reported windows were knocked out of two buses on East Fremont Street.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Caller requested a welfare check on a female subject on Peeler Drive; advised the agency thought she was suicidal. Officer spoke with subject and everything appeared to be normal.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Northview Drive.
• Tiffin Police Department requested an officer check an East Fremont Street residence for a vehicle. Officer was unable to locate.
• Officer noted the tires on a vehicle were marked last week and the vehicle had not moved; vehicle was towed for streets for storage/expired plates.
• Officers conducted a follow up on West Fourth Street
• Caller complained of a male subject on a motorcycle revving the engine for about a half hour on Francis Avenue. Officer spoke with the subject who advised it was not him.
• Caller requested patrol in the area of West Lytle Street, stating someone was tapping on his trailer. Officer was unable to locate.
• Officers conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, Perrysburg Road, North Countyline Street.
Monday:
• Caller reported a suspicious male subject on West High Street. Officer advised victim of options; attempted to locate subject.
• Officers conducted building checks on West Lytle Street, South Union Street, West South Union, North Countyline Street,
• Caller requested an officer regarding juveniles on East Fremont Street. Officer spoke to the parent who would be handling the situation.
• A North Vine Street caller requested assistance with a bat.
• A Van Buren Street employee requested an officer for a substance located. Item was collected.
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer for assistance with an investigation.
• A Columbus Avenue complainant requested an officer for issues with her daughter.
• Caller requested an officer check on a possible abandoned vehicle on Maple Street. Tires were marked; owner was contacted.
• A Van Buren Street caller requested an officer assist in locating a subject. Ohio State Highway Patrol was with the subject.
Seneca County
citations
Monday:
• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Union and Michael streets in Bettsville.
• Deputy issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a large tree was down near West County Road 60 and North County Road 39.
Monday:
• A South U.S. 23 caller reported a possible scam from someone claiming to be with a life insurance company attempting to get personal information.