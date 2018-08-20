DAVID SIMONIS / for the Review Times

A trio of Dachshunds enjoy the Fostoria Farmers’ Market Saturday. The theme for the event was “Dog Days of Summer” and was sponsored by Tri-County Veterinary Clinic. The next Farmers’ Market is Sept.1 and is themed ‘Arts & Crafts.’ It is being hosted by Fostoria Community Arts Council. The Fostoria Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. and the Review Times.

