A construction crew works through the rain Friday at Fostoria Junior Senior High School. Pictures and videos of the construction have been and will continue to be posted on the district’s Facebook page — Fostoria City Schools. Through a partnership with the Ohio School Facilities Commission, the state is funding 89 percent of the nearly $50 million project — $41,851,085 — leaving the district to pay $9,446,893.

