‘See the Person’ canceled

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

It may start with difficulties interacting socially.

But soon it often evolves into limited communication, repetitive behaviors and developmental delays.

Autism spectrum disorder is estimated to affect 1 in 59 children in the United States, a number that seems to be growing, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Groups and organizations around the nation have worked to help those diagnosed with autism more easily mingle in society through specialized care.

Local officials are working to look past the different combination of genetic and environmental influences that create the challenges and strengths in those with autism and are asking community members to “See the Person.”

Fostoria City Schools was selected as one of the 11 agencies to benefit from ProMedica Foundation’s See the Person fundraiser. Originally slated Sept. 6, the event has been canceled due to “developments occurring” at the Bixby Autism Program where, according to the Toledo Blade, staff has been accused of abusing students.

“We didn’t feel it was the right thing to do to bring people together in light of the developments unfolding in our hospital in the north,” Dasa Dzierwa, ProMedica Foundation associate vice president, said.

However, officials said sponsorships and donations will still be distributed to the selected agencies who support autism and special needs, including FCS.

“We are working with our sponsors and ticketholders and donors to see if they would like a full refund or have 100 percent of their donation given to the partner agencies we had been working with,” Dzierwa said. “Our conversations have been remarkable. They say, ‘Oh, I don’t need to attend the event. Make the money go to the causes.’ We’ve had some meaningful conversations.”

The foundation is no longer accepting sponsorships or donations due to the event cancellation; however, anyone who wishes to support FCS’ special needs programs can do so by contacting Jennifer Abell, director of student services, at 419-436-4101 or jabell@fostoriaschools.org.

“We are so honored to have received this recognition from our local ProMedica Foundation,” Abell said, adding, “This shows that our efforts with students with autism and special needs is being recognized by our community.”

FCS staff, preschool to grade 12, work hard to provide students with the individualized, specially designed instruction, modifications and accommodations that are needed in order for them to access and progress within general education when possible, according to Abell. Their goal is to provide more intensive programming for those students who require separate classrooms with a smaller teacher-to-pupil ratio, specialized materials, assistive technology and adapted educational equipment.

In addition to providing specialized academic and behavioral services, assistive technology, adaptive and sensory equipment and special transportation, the district is expanding services in the upcoming academic year to meet the needs of the growing student population identified with autism spectrum and other special needs.

Although nothing has been finalized, planned expanded services include a new cross-categorical unit, occupational therapy services, speech services, intervention specialist and paraprofessional.

“The plan will be to sit down with the various special education staff from all grade levels and programs to see what type of instructional materials, specialized equipment, sensory items, assistive technology and/or professional development might be needed in order to ensure that our special needs students are being provided the most effective learning environment, the most innovative, research-based instruction and the materials and equipment needed in order to achieve at their highest levels,” Abell said.

All of the ProMedica Foundations in northwest Ohio selected a program in their community that works with individuals with special needs and autism.

According to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kim Partin, the ProMedica Foundation hosts one big event each year. Each hospital’s foundation, within the overarching umbrella of the ProMedica Foundation, chose a program local to its community that supports autism and special needs to receive the funding.

“Our board made suggestions and came up with a couple of really different great ones but we wanted to make sure we selected one from the Fostoria Community,” she said. “With the number of children (Fostoria City Schools) serves right here in Fostoria, they were the perfect organization for us to partner with.”

The other selected agencies included: The Ability Center, Bittersweet Farms, Finnegan Family Autism Center, Harp and Agility Angels, Hope Learning Academy, Kaitlyn’s Cottage, Riders Unlimited, Start Collaborative and Sunshine Communities.

Comments

comments