Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle non-injury crash in the 400 block of West Fourth Street at 10:46 a.m.

Thursday:

• Caller reported a hit/skip in the 400 block of McDougal Street at 6:31 p.m. Officer observed injuries on the subject who refused treatment and was unable to give a description of the vehicle; advised of options.

arrests

Friday:

• Quinton Alexander Youngston, 22, last listed address 3208 Stuart Road, was taken into custody at Taft Boulevard and South Main Street on a warrant out of Seneca County; subject was found to be in possession of marijuana.

• Braxton Michael Jones, no age or address listed, was taken into custody on Columbus Avenue on a warrant out of Findlay.

• A male was taken into custody for persistent disorderly conduct following a report of numerous 9-1-1 calls from a Peeler Drive address regarding fighting in the area.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury crash at Elm and North Countyline streets at 11:51 a.m.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension and a warning for headlights required following a traffic stop at West Tiffin and South Wood streets.

Thursday:

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and possession following a traffic stop on South Main street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop on East Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on Buckley Street.

vandalism

Thursday:

• Complainant reported a window was broken out of a Columbus Avenue home. Officer cleared the residence.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Subject turned in a wallet found on North Countyline Street. Officer left a note for the owner to pick the item up.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 9-1-1 call involving a female stating she was assaulted by her mother on Starr Avenue. Incident is under investigation; stories were conflicting.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of two 9-1-1 calls from a Walnut Street address where people could be heard yelling in the background. Officers checked around the residence, which was dark and locked; noted no signs of struggle or people needing help.

• Officer was out on a follow up at Peeler and Eco drives.

• Subject came on station to report someone left her a threatening note.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Tiffin Street.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle blew through a construction zone in Risingsun and was driving recklessly toward town on North Countyline Street. Officer witnessed the driver turn onto Elm Street but was unable to catch up to it; checked the area but was unable to locate.

• Caller reported the lights were on at a West North Street address but no one lived there. Officer spoke to the owner of the property; everything was OK.

• Officer assisted in releasing a bat from a McDougal Street residence.

• Caller reported downed wires across the roadway near Thomas and Walnut streets. Lines were removed from the roadway.

Thursday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female on South Poplar Street.

• Complainant reported a male assaulted a female on Williston Avenue; the subject took off heading south. Officer was unable to locate.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a possible break in on East Tiffin Street with items possibly missing.

• Officer was out on a follow up on East Sixth Street.

• Caller reported a male was slumped over in a vehicle on North Countyline Street. First responders were unable to locate.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was dispatched at 11:44 p.m. for a female having difficulty breathing in the 400 block of East Center Street.

• EMS was requested for a female in a vehicle in the 500 block of East Lytle Street at 7:24 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Thursday:

• Deputy issued a warning for driving on a closed roadway following a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Ohio 635.

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop on West Ohio 18.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A North County Road 7 resident came on station requesting a trespass notice.

• Caller reported a semi broken down halfway in the roadway on South U.S. 23. Deputy noted the semi was completely off the roadway and had its hazards on; a mechanic was on the way.

• A Nickie Lane resident came on station to speak with a deputy regarding a no trespass order.

