Tri-County Vet Clinic moves to Plaza Drive

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
Tri-County Veterinary Clinic will close its doors today at noon, but only for the weekend.

Come Monday at 8 a.m., the office will reopen at its new location on Plaza Drive.

Dr. Timothy Stacy planned to move his vet clinic from its U.S. 23 home just north of town to inside city limits, sharing a building with Stacy’s Place. The 10,222 square-foot structure will be treated as two separate entities: Tri-County Veterinary Clinic at 661 Plaza Drive and Stacy’s Place at 625 Plaza Drive.

Separate entrances for the two entities are on both the east and west sides while the former north entrance is closed off.

Clouse Construction has built a canopy vestibule on the west side of the property as well as 10 dog runs on the south side. An additional building has also been constructed on the east side of the property.

The interior of the office includes a much larger waiting area with a separation for cats and dogs and four exam rooms, a grooming room and a room with a separate entrance/exit for euthanasia.

In May 2017, Fostoria City Council approved a $340,000 Revolving Loan Fund loan to Tri-County Veterinary Clinic for this move and expansion. Fostoria Planning Commission approved the site plan for the relocation and expansion of Tri-County Veterinary Clinic in April.

The clinic offers wellness exams, vaccinations, in-house diagnostics such as bloodwork, radiographs and ultrasound, laser surgery and other surgical procedures, dentistry, laser therapy, emergency services, boarding and more.

The move is expected to bring in more revenue for Fostoria as well as additional jobs, such as a groomer to provide trims, nail clippings and other pet hygiene care.

Once reopened on Monday, the vet clinic will operate normal hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Although the office will be closed for appointments this weekend, representatives said the clinic’s emergency services will still be available. Anyone with a pet emergency may call the clinic’s emergency number and the answering service will page the doctor on call.

For more information on Tri-County Veterinary Clinic, call 419-435-7642, email info@tricountyvetfostoria.com or visit https://tricountyvetfostoria.com/.

Officials said they plan to host an open house and ribbon cutting to introduce the new facility to the public after everything has been organized and settled into the new home.

