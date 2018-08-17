Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

• Officer issued a citation for open container and a warning for an unsafe vehicle following a traffic stop on North Town Street.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a report of a female subject exposing herself on East Crocker Street.

thefts

Thursday:

• A South Main Street complainant reported her window was busted out and her ex-girlfriend’s belongings were missing.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officer was out on follow ups on West North Street, South Main Street.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call regarding a toddler running around on Peeler Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller advised of a loose dog on Cory Street. Officer was unable to locate; spoke to a resident who stated the barking was not uncommon.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Columbus Avenue.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Fourth Street.

• Officer was out with a disabled semi at North Countyline and West Culbertson streets.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Jackson Street.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Vine Street, North Countyline Street, West South Street.

Wednesday:

• Caller advised of a possible disturbance on Eastern Avenue. Officer noted the male appeared calm and the female subject left with the child.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a possible domestic in progress on Muirfield Place. Female half’s parents were helping with the situation and everyone was calm; advised to call back if needed.

• A Perrysburg Road caller requested an officer for a male subject. Officer noted the subject had left to go to a different residence.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a male and female subject on North Town Street. Female subject left and her phone was pinged in Bettsville; sheriff’s office was advised. Subject was located in the village and transported to the hospital.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office advised of an altercation on Eastern Avenue. Officer made contact with both parties; no reports of violence or threats and the parties were separated.

• Caller advised of issues between a male and female on West Lytle Street. Officer advised of options.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile female. Officer spoke to the subject and advised her about 9-1-1 use; everything was fine.

• Complainant requested an officer for two females causing a disturbance on Northview Drive. Subjects were in a verbal argument.

• Caller requested an officer for an incident with two juvenile males on Beier Drive. Officer spoke with all parents and advised of options.

• Caller complained of a vehicle near Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street. Officer spoke to the driver who stated he did get close while trying to pass but wasn’t trying to hit anyone.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported a car versus tree in the 9700 block of West County Road 6 at 12:14 a.m.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A New Riegel complainant reported a vehicle was continuously going through the intersection at West South and South Perry streets doing burnouts. Deputy was unable to locate.

• Deputies were in Bettsville assisting Fostoria Police Department in the search of a female subject who left a suicide note and possibly took medication before leaving and her phone was pinged to the area. Deputy located the empty vehicle in Bettsville with a note on it stating she would be back; noticed a pill bottle in the middle console. Subject was located and transported to the hospital.

Comments

comments