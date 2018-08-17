Obstetrics and gynecology office opening in Fostoria

Posted On Fri. Aug 17th, 2018
Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has recently expanded its medical practices by developing an obstetrics and gynecology office in Fostoria.

This new practice will be called Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology and will be located at 617 N. Countyline St., Suite B. This location will open its doors in early September.

Mohamed El Nemr, MD has joined the BVHS medical staff and will be a provider at both Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology in Fostoria and the Neil & Laura Clark Women & Children’s Center in Findlay, Ohio. He received his bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery at Alexandria University (Egypt). Dr. El Nemr completed his first residency at the clinical oncology and nuclear medicine division of the Alexandria Clinical Oncology Department (Egypt) and his second in the obstetrics and gynecology department at Pennsylvania Hospital in (Philadelphia, PA).

Dr. El Nemr is welcoming new patients at both Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology and the Neil and Laura Clark Women & Children’s Center. To make an appointment at either location, call 419-424-0180.

