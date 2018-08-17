Fostoria teen takes first place at Ohio State Fair

By LINDA WOODLAND

Managing editor

A Fostoria girl has taken her passion for electricity and her affection for fair-like amusements and combined them into an award-winning enterprise.

Belinda Burkett, 14, took first place at the Ohio State Fair for her radio-controlled project that was entered into Science Fun with Electricity for Engineering Excitement Day.

Burkett also received the Julie Miller Memorial Award, naming the soon-to-be eighth-grader “Woman of the Year” for electrical engineering.

A member of the Seneca Pens & Friends 4-H club, Burkett said her passion for electricity began a few years ago when her dad, Dennis, showed her how to wire a home receptacle.

“I guess I gained an interest for it, then,” she said.

But she’s taken her interest in electricity a bit further than wiring home receptacles.

“Basically, I had a radio-controlled carousel. And I had an electrical DC motor soldered to my carousel and soldered to my receiver. So then when I would turn the dial on a transmitter, it will send electrical pulses to my receiver which will cause it to spin.”

Using wood, jumbo straws and dowel rods, this creative project does more than spin. Like any true carousel, the animals go into action as well.

“My animals were able to go up and down, like any carousel would,” she said, explaining she used peel-off foam animal stickers.

On the other side of her award-winning project is a lesson in electricity.

“I have a way to show electrical resistance in a wire. Basically I have a pump and it pumps water through a tube and then on those tubes I have two resistors which are full of hot glue which slow down the water to show what electrical resistance looks like in a wire.”

Burkett explained her project had to take first place at the Seneca County Fair before being able to compete at the state level.

“She’s taken two projects every year and she’s won two blue ribbons at the county fair every year,” her mother, Abigail Burkett, said of her daughter’s four years in the 4-H club that is advised by Linda Faber and Deena Galloway.

“As soon as our county fair is over we pick up her project and we head down to the state fair,” her mother said. “We get up early in the morning and we stay there all day and they give the awards and then we come back.”

In addition to her carousel project, Burkett also received an Outstanding for her STEM Day project in All Systems Go (Vet Science 2.)

For taking first place at the state fair, Burkett received a clock trophy — the highest award possible for 4-H participants.

And it wasn’t her first.

“Last year she won first place at the state fair as well for her electricity project,” her mother added. “And that was a Ferris wheel she made.”

Burkett has come a long way from her first electricity project.

“It was a board with a pinwheel on it which was also hooked up to an electrical DC motor and then I had circuits there and I explained how the circuits work and how to close or open a circuit,” she explained.

As everyone knows, electricity can be dangerous, but Burkett said she has never received a shock or poke from the power it supplies.

“But I have burned myself several times from a hot glue gun.”

Maria Faber, a 4-H group advisor for the club, is proud of the club’s success at the state fair over the years, garnering 10 clock trophies. She is also proud of the club’s 25 members, especially Burkett.

“Both her and her brother are very bright and intelligent children,” she said “They have both held leadership positions in our club and they both are usually very active in participating. They are always full of ideas and they make the meetings a better place to be.”

Burkett’s brother, Denny, 11, took first-place at the county fair with his radio-controlled spy rover and his Robotics 1 project. His projects also went on to the state fair, but did not garner honors there.

Looking ahead, the 14-year-old award winner is considering different fields of electrical engineering as a career.

“She doesn’t know which field she’d like but she’s looking at mechanical or electrical or agricultural engineering,” her mother said.

But for now, the teenager is pondering what to do for next year’s 4-H project.

“I think I’m going to stay with the carnival theme. I just have to think of what can I do to top this year, which is going to be a challenge because I don’t know how that’s going to go yet.”

