Two hurt in crash

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

M. LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times

A vehicle blocks the intersection of U.S. 224 and U.S. 23 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday following a two-car crash. Bascom Joint Fire District and Bascom EMS responded to the scene that involved seven people — five in one vehicle and two in another. Two passengers in the five-person vehicle were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. D&D’s and John’s Towing removed the vehicles from the accident that blocked traffic at the intersection for about two hours. No additional information was available at press time.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Church Sex Scandal: Abuse Victims Want A Full Reckoning

Posted On15 Aug 2018

Djokovic, US Open Champ Stephens Win In Cincinnati

Posted On15 Aug 2018

Johnny Manziel Placed Under Concussion Protocol By Alouettes

Posted On15 Aug 2018

Austin Makes Move For New Stadium To Land MLS’ Crew

Posted On15 Aug 2018

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Cop Who Fatally Shot Armed Man

Posted On15 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

FHS girls tennis is both learning and having fun

By SCOTT COTTOS Staff writer Rarely has a top-notch tennis talent emerged in Fostoria. Many good athletes and hard workers have, though, and
Posted On 14 Aug 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 86 35 .711 — New York 75 44 .630 10 Tampa Bay 60 59 .504 25 Toronto
Posted On 14 Aug 2018
Off

Area golf roundup: Cline wins Toledo Am Tourney

TOLEDO — Fostoria’s Joe Cline shot a 72-hole total of 286 to edge two other competitors in winning the Toledo Amateur Golf
Posted On 14 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company