Two hurt in crash

A vehicle blocks the intersection of U.S. 224 and U.S. 23 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday following a two-car crash. Bascom Joint Fire District and Bascom EMS responded to the scene that involved seven people — five in one vehicle and two in another. Two passengers in the five-person vehicle were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. D&D’s and John’s Towing removed the vehicles from the accident that blocked traffic at the intersection for about two hours. No additional information was available at press time.

