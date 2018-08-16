Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• Shaun L.D. Holeman, 28, last listed address 510 W. Fremont St., was taken into custody for an OVI warrant out of Seneca County following a report of a possible break in on West Fremont Street; the break in was a false alarm, he was the caller’s boyfriend.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Crocker streets.

• Officer issued a warning for two plates required following a traffic stop at Potter and East North streets.

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension and a warning for equipment following a traffic stop at East Fremont and Caples streets.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Complainant came on station to speak with an officer regarding her boyfriend being missing for three hours.

• Caller reported a suspicious male had been in the neighborhood of West Rock Street for a week taking pictures of houses. Officer was unable to locate; advised the caller to call again when he is seen.

• Officer was requested to a Van Buren Street location. Subject was transported to a West North Street address per doctor’s request.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, West South Street, North Corporate Drive and North Main Street.

• Officer assisted in jump starting a vehicle at West Tiffin Street and Lakeview Drive.

• Complainant reported a possible assault on Lynn Street; claimed it was a physical confrontation but didn’t want to press charges as the male half had left.

• Caller requested an officer for a noise disturbance on North Main Street. Subject stated she was not arguing with anyone, just correcting her cats; was advised to keep it down.

• Caller reported a suspicious male on Woodward Avenue. Officer was unable to locate.

Tuesday:

• A 9-1-1 caller requested an officer for a suicidal male on West North Street. Subject was transported to the hospital.

• A Cory Street resident requested an officer’s assistance with a bat in the house.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a 9-1-1 call from an intoxicated male on West North Street. Officer noted it was a verbal altercation; parties were separated.

• Caller reported two males on North Countyline Street. Officer noted they were employees of a gas company.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Lexington Avenue.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid for a standby on North Countyline Street.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 100 block of Nichols Street at 10:46 a.m. for an unresponsive male who took a bunch of pills.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 101.

• Officer issued citations for driving under suspension and expired registration and warnings for a broken windshield and improper display following a traffic stop at Short South and North Town streets in Fostoria.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile asking “Can you be my friend?” The juvenile refused to have a parent speak on the phone and disconnected. Deputy spoke with the child’s mother who said the kid was playing on the phone.

• Caller requested a standby to retrieve a vehicle from a North County Road 5 location.

