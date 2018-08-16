‘Dog Days of Summer’ come to Farmers’ Market

The next Fostoria Farmers’ Market of the season will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets in downtown Fostoria.

The theme is “Dog Days of Summer” and is sponsored by Tri-County Veterinary Clinic. The clinic will offer $5 nail trims as well as a raffle basket of pet items and supplies.

Kat Stearns of A Shot in the Park photography will be on hand to take pictures of furry friends and the Hancock County Humane Society will have several pets available for adoption.

Fresh, local produce and plants will be available from Barb & Dicks, Conines Country Market, Mr. Basket, Windy Hill Berries and the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd.

Senior and WIC produce vouchers are accepted.

Fresh eggs will be available from Widmer Family Farms; local honey products from Just Natural Sweeteners; baked goods from Country Crafts and Susan Engle; Coonies Kettle Corn; homemade jellies, soaps, jewelry and painted gourds from Just Jammin & Stuff; natural lotions and soaps from Appalachian Wilderness; Amish brooms from the Fostoria Lions Club; Ruth Hasselman, Joy Lance, Peg Kauffman and Pat Coronado’s many hand-sewn items; Prairie Song Pottery and doggie treats; Linda Perrine’s wind chimes and garden art; Papa-razzi and Premiere Jewelry; Mary Kay; Scentsy; Pampered Chef; Abby Everding’s outlet covers, wreaths and hair bows; Bella Mendoza’s “Custom slime;” Costco; the Review Times; and Fostoria Glass Gallery.

In addition, Savvy Hair Expressions will have its fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness; Eastern Star will have Mennel Popcorn and gel candles; and Relay for Life has BBQ dinner tickets, t-shirts and various items.

The Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches and muffins in the Masonic building across the street from the market and Slingers Hot Dogs will be available.

The Fostoria Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Ltd. and the Review Times.

For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers’ Market on Facebook, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.

