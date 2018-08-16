Cookin’ for a Cause serving up funds for renovations

By MORGAN MANNS

Plain walls. Dirty white flooring. Creaky beds. The beeping of medical equipment.

This may be what many often associate with a hospital visit.

ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is working to change that image and make stays more comfortable for patients through its second floor patient room renovation project.

Proceeds from the foundation’s annual Cookin’ for a Cause event will benefit the renovations, providing funding for the creation of 17 private rooms and updates to the hallways and nurses’ stations in the area where patients who have surgery or are ill may have to stay overnight.

Slated Aug. 29 at Meadowbrook Ballroom in Bascom, the event will feature five grazing stations as well as silent and live auctions.

“Hospital leadership identified this project as a top priority. Renovating the second floor will transform the hospital and enhance patient experience and recovery by creating a private healing environment,” said Kim Partin, executive director, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital Foundation. “We are ecstatic about the new possibilities we can give to our patients.”

Established in 1930, PFCH is a critical-access hospital offering emergency, surgical and inpatient and outpatient care to residents in Fostoria and surrounding communities.

Over the past decade, PFCH has invested more than $5 million to renovate and expand facilities and improve services in the community, including building out-patient rehabilitation; orthopedic and primary care space in the ProMedica Medical Center; expanding the dialysis center; and developing dedicated space to enhance the experience of skilled nursing care patients.

However, the master plans also call for renovation to the second floor patient area.

This area, which houses the medical/surgical and intensive care units, is a top priority, according to Partin, because it will optimize patient wellbeing and comfort by creating a private, healing environment; improve functionality for hospital and medical staff; and decrease the risk of hospital-acquired infection.

The renovation will include approximately 10,000 square feet of the patient care area and nurses’ stations with new flooring, paint and wall coverings, ceiling tile, lighting, bathroom fixtures and casework/cabinetry to house medical equipment.

Currently, Partin said those rooms are semi-private, designed to house two patients separated by a curtain.

“It’s kind of an awkward layout that’s outdated and cluttered,” she said. “That will be changed with these renovations. The rooms will actually be private rooms and have more of a home-like environment. When families come to visit, they’ll be more comfortable.”

“This is one of the last remaining patient areas that hasn’t been updated in more than 20 years,” she added. Other patient areas, such as the lobby, lab and testing rooms, surgery center, cancer center, emergency room and even the cafeteria, have either been recently renovated or are “fairly new.”

ProMedica has committed $150,000 in seed money to the $900,000 project. Remaining funds will come from the Evelyn Cranch Fund as well as private fundraising campaigns and fundraisers, such as Cookin’ for a Cause.

In the past, funds raised during the annual event — which used to be or include a golf outing — were used to support local mental health needs, create a safe room in the hospital’s emergency department, expand the hospital’s dialysis center and support HOPE in Fostoria, which is dedicated to one year of education and prevention in the heroin/opioid epidemic.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this year’s Cookin’ for a Cause with hors d’oeuvres and about 25 silent auction items. Grazing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include cuisines made by five ProMedica chefs and put together by local celebrity servers. Wine, beer, other beverages and desserts will also be available. The live auction of about nine items will begin at 7:45 p.m.

In addition, there will be a wine grab where guests may purchase a surprise bottle of wine — some homemade by FCH employees — accompanied with a gift card.

“The funds we raise won’t nearly cover the project in total but it will help to offset a portion of those expenses,” Partin said. “It’s a good event to enjoy some good cookin’ for a good cause.”

Cost is $50 per ticket or $700 for a table of eight.

For additional information, reservations, sponsorships or donation information, contact Partin at 419-436-6678 or kimberly.partin@promedica.org.

