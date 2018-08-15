Woman charged in fatal crash

Posted On Wed. Aug 15th, 2018
TIFFIN — A Dublin woman has been charged in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court after a vehicle she was driving was involved in a fatal crash on Ohio 199 on April 17.

According to the Advertiser-Tribune, Brianna Redd, 22, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Redd was southbound on Ohio 199 in a Honda Civic when she went left of center and collided with a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sarah Hottenstein, 42, of Fostoria, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said.

A front seat passenger in the Honda, Shawn Brennan, 27, of Bowling Green, was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

Hottenstein and Redd were both injured in the crash.

Brennan had been on his way from Bowling Green State University, where he was a senior in the university’s College of Education and Human Development, to student-teach at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

Redd was also a senior in the College of Education and Human Development and a student teacher, the Advertiser-Tribune reported. She is set to return to court on Aug. 28.

