Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested on a warrant following a report of two males soliciting on East Sixth Street.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West Tiffin Street.

• Officer issued a warning for illegally parking a vehicle on the roadway on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning following a traffic stop on West South Street.

• Officer issued a warning for no lights on a bike after dark.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for equipment violation following a traffic stop at East Lytle Street and U.S. 23.

• Officer issued a warning for trespassing and public intoxication at Springville Avenue and East Lytle Street.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant came on station to report his West Tiffin Street garage had been broken in to and a roll away cabinet full of tools was stolen.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller reported they found a license plate on North Main Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Main Street.

• Complainant reported a male and female were outside on West North Street arguing. Officer did not see anyone arguing upon his arrival; no one was coming to any of the doors of the residences. Officer noted a small amount of blood on the sidewalk but it didn’t appear to lead to any house.

• Complainant reported a male was traveling at a high rate of speed in a vehicle near Findlay and West Lytle streets; noted two small children were in the back and one was standing on the seat. Officer advised the complaint was unfounded.

Sunday:

• A West Tiffin Street caller issued a noise complaint. Subject was in a verbal argument on the phone; was advised of the complaint.

• Complainant reported two subjects were attempting to enter vehicles in the 900 block of East Fremont Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her nephew at an East Center Street address. Officer noted the subject was fine.

• A Bugner Street caller requested an officer for an unwanted female. Officer advised of options.

• Complainant requested an officer to the Findlay Street area for a suspicious subject with a baseball bat. Officer was unable to locate.

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer for an unwanted male.

• Caller requested an officer for a suspicious person on Cherry Street. Officer noted the house appeared secure.

• Officer completed building checks on Plaza Drive.

• Complainant reported someone kicked in the door to a Columbus Avenue location and took off on foot.

Seneca County

citations

Monday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West Ohio 18 and North Township Road 87.

Sunday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 113.

• Deputy issued a citation for a railroad crossing violation following a traffic stop on North County Road 5.

• Deputy issued a warning for a railroad crossing violation following a traffic stop on North County Road 5.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller reported an intoxicated male was on East South Street in New Riegel. Subject was warned for disorderly conduct and was on his way to his mother’s house for the night.

• Deputy noted a road closed sign had been moved at North Ohio 635 and West Township Road 132; sign was put back in place.

