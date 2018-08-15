Local farmer shares 21st century production system

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Farmers are getting a bad rap when it comes to the algae bloom in Lake Erie.

“When you watch the news on TV its ‘algae bloom, farmers’ fault’ and that is incorrect,” Dwight Clary of Clary Farms LLC, Fostoria, said. “We are a piece of the puzzle but we are not the whole puzzle.”

Clary said about 10 percent of the phosphorous in the lake comes from predeposited sediment laden with nutrients.

“It’s shallow so when you get a big storm, it stirs that all up,” he explained.

Another part of the problem, Clary said, are the invasive species such as zebra muscles. He explained while the muscles initially cleared up the lake because they are filter feeders, they also excrete their waste in the lake and that puts more phosphorous back into it.

Urban centers around the lake are also part of the problem, he said.

“You have 11 million people around the lake — that’s a lot of sewage,” he said, adding, “there’s plenty of blame to go around and no one is doing anything deliberate (to harm the lake).”

As Clary sees it, the problem is that everything is out of balance.

And balance is what Clary has spent the past 37 years developing in his farming operation.

“I grew up learning to farm moldboard plowing, full tillage and chemistry. And I thought there had to be a better way,” Clary said. “As a kid in 4-H I’d seen in the ’60s one of the first fields of no till. And so I thought, that’s got to be the better way. Tillage is not working. So I was very fortunate at a young age I’d changed my thought process.”

With conservation in mind, Clary has worked tirelessly converting the 1,000 acres he farms from full tillage to no till and from chemistry to biology.

“This system, in my opinion, is probably the best that is economical, agronomical and environmentally viable for farmers. I call it the 21st century production system,” he said.

“When you do tillage, you destroy soil tilth … your soil becomes more compacted, you destroy organic matter, you destroy the biology in that soil. Those are the farms having the most trouble holding nutrients,” he said.

“We are talking about converting from one system to another. Put it in these terms: A hundred years ago farmers around here farmed with horses. Then they came out with tractors. The farmer didn’t keep his horses and buy tractors. He got rid of that system and brought a new system. And so, what we are doing is trying to convert to this 21st century system and getting rid of the products and stuff that we did in the 20th century that we’ve learned, now, is very harmful to us.”

In addition to converting to no-till farming, Clary achieves results by using cover crops instead of commercial products such as herbicides, fungicides, pesticides and insecticides.

“All those that end in ‘cides,’ those are instruments of death. When you farm in a biological system and conservation system, we are trying to enhance life.”

Instead of using commercial fertilizers, he uses ortho fertilizers, which have the salts removed and are highly refined. Those fertilizers include sea kelp, liquid fish and other natural products. As a result, Clary uses very little commercial fertilizer.

“Once you get healthy soil, you get healthy plants. And that goes right down the food chain,” he said.

And in his healthy soil, he grows corn, soybean, wheat and cover crops.

Using a photograph of one of his fields, Clary explained he planted cereal rye in a cornfield when the corn was still standing.

“So as that corn dies and releases nutrients we have a living plant here to take up nutrients. Then in the spring this grows and we plant soybeans through it — and it might be 5 foot tall. Then we kill the rye and as it breaks down it releases the nutrients it captured here and then it gets released to the beans,” he said. “We always try to have something coming on living when something is dying.”

Clary, who has learned the system through observation, trial and error, explains his system at ag meetings all over the country. And when he’s not traveling to share his message, he’s on the phone advising other farmers searching for answers. Last week on his farm, Clary gave a presentation to more than 50 farmers, many of whom crossed state lines to learn more.

Using “Diversity by Design,” Clary mixes cover crops to match a producer’s need.

“If he’s a livestock producer and has heavy manure applications, we want him to put that manure on plants that scavenges nutrients so they don’t get lost,” he said.

“We sell the cover crops and the biological foods and all that. We handle all the products farmers need for a biological system,” he said.

“It’s about conservation. That’s what it’s been for us for many, many, many, many years and we’ve had to learn as we go,” his wife Lisa said. “Dwight’s point is educating the farmer. That’s his purpose, that’s his passion.”

Clary said he has always been a proponent of education and getting farmers to do this, but that’s been a slow process.

“As an aged farming population, they just want to finish out their years the way they are doing things,” he said. “What I see happening out there a lot is they (farmers) go to the coffee shop and so-and-so says, ‘well my sisters’ husband’s whatever planted one field of cover crops and it was a disaster so I’m never doing that.’ They need to have an open mind and work with somebody who has years of experience, like myself.”

Clary said a few years ago the government was paying farmers to try cover crops.

“And what I ran into was that when that payment stopped, farmers said ‘I’m not planting cover crops unless the government pays me.’ That tells me they did not learn the value of the system. They were not taught correctly.”

Lisa said one of her husband’s emphases is the bottom line in the farmer’s wallet.

“What I tell (other farmers) is your yield shouldn’t be measured in bushels. It should be measured in the dollars that you keep in your wallet,” he said.

“So when you switch to this biological system and get your soil to working the way it was intended to work, you have to add less inputs. Let the soil do the work for you,” Lisa said. “Yes we add inputs, but those are feeding our biology, which is increasing our yield, which adds to our bottom line.”

Success with this system of farming has brought the Clarys many county and state awards as well as recently being nominated for a national no-till innovator award for farming.

“What we’re promoting, really, is going back to the way our grandfathers farmed, but now we understand the science behind their methods,” Lisa said.

As for Lake Erie, Clary and his wife agree the western basin is going to become a distressed watershed in the near future and with that, every watershed, every stream and river feeding into the lake from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Ontario, Canada, including Lake Huron, Lake Superior and Lake Michigan as well as every stream and river feeding into them, will be regulated.

“I’ve brought this up at meetings where representatives have said, ‘well, that’s not our goal, that’s not our intent,’ but that’s how the rules are written. And when you look at the powers to be out there, there are people who would like to take control of the Great Lakes,” he said.

And once that happens, farmers may not have a choice.

“The things that we’re teaching in this system are probably the things that will be required,” Clary said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: To learn more about Clary’s no till, biological 21st century production system, call 419-457-7361 or 419-619-7631 or email claryfarmsllc@gmail.com.

