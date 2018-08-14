Public Record

Posted On Tue. Aug 14th, 2018
Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Tanesha S. Ramsey, 34, last listed address 1024 Cherry St., was brought down on a committal.

Monday:

• A male subject was taken into custody following a report of an intoxicated subject in the roadway on South Poplar Street.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued three citations and gave a warning for two headlights required following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street; officer stood by until a valid driver came to take the vehicle.

• Officer issued citations for no driver’s license and fictitious plates following a traffic stop on Independence Avenue.

• Officer issued a citation for a traffic violation following a traffic stop at Sandusky Street and East Park Road.

• Officer issued a warning for erratic driving following a traffic stop on West Crocker Street.

• Officer issued a warning for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at South Poplar and East Tiffin streets. Officer advised the subject had 24 hours to show proof of driving privileges or a citation would be issued.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant reported her purse was stolen out of her vehicle while she was parked on Perry Street.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• An East Jones Road complainant reported someone slashed her car tires.

Monday:

• Complainant reported a female driver drove down an alley and took out her East Crocker Street fence; advised a witness could identify the driver. Incident is under investigation.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller advised a dog was running in and out of traffic on North Countyline Street. Owner came out and got the dog.

• Caller reported the roof of a vacant East Tiffin Street building collapsed. City was to contact the county as it was county-owned.

• Officer was out with a dog walking in the middle of Oaklawn Avenue; picked it up.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street, East Sixth Street, State Street,

• Wyandot County requested assistance making contact with an individual on South Main Street. Message was relayed.

• Officers were out on a follow up on East Crocker Street.

• Officer was out with a subject on a bicycle near Olmstead Street and Columbus Avenue; advised subject to get a light for his bike and stay out of the middle of the road.

Monday:

• A Woodward Avenue caller requested to speak to an officer about an earlier incident.

• Complainant advised the gates were down for a railroad crossing near South Union and West Lytle streets but there wasn’t a train; noted drivers were going around the gates. Train company was contacted and would send someone out to take care of the issue.

• A third party caller was calling on behalf of their East Clark Street neighbor who does not speak English; advised a vehicle followed the neighbor home and had been circling the neighborhood. The caller’s husband stopped the vehicle and the driver said they needed directions; however, they continued to circle the neighborhood. Officer advised of options; was unable to locate the vehicle.

• Officer was out with two vehicles on Perrysburg Road; advised of park hours and to leave.

• Officer was out with subjects near Springville Avenue and U.S. 23; subjects were allowed to go through items.

• Officers were out on follow ups on Woodward Avenue, West North Street,

• Complainant reported a dispute turned physical between several family members on East Center Street. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller advised a North Countyline Street garage was wide open with keys in vehicles and no one around. Officer noted the owner stepped out for a few minutes and everything was OK.

• Caller reported a motorcycle driver was not staying in his lane near Findlay and West Lytle streets. Officer was unable to locate.

fire runs

Monday:

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS for a male subject who hadn’t been breathing but was at the time of the call int he 200 block of West North Street at 4:57 p.m.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller advised she witness a suspicious male subject running toward two gas stations on South U.S. 23. Deputy noted the subject was just trying to get into the store before it closed.

• Complainant reported her son’s vehicle was entered on West Hughes Street and they had a video.

• Complainant reported a reckless driver near West Township Road 112 and North U.S. 23. Deputy was unable to locate.

