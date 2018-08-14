Program is a shoe-in

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The first day of school is lurking around the corner.

And area organizations are hoping to put a little pep back into students’ steps.

Two local groups have again partnered this year to help less fortunate families purchase a pair of back-to-school shoes for their children.

In collaboration with the Fostoria Kiwanis Club, Pantry Plus of Seneca County will offer vouchers to qualifying 44830 residents toward a new pair of shoes.

New this year, the program has been expanded to include preschool students.

“We received feedback from families and they asked if we could include preschoolers,” Kiwanis Club President Robin Bates said. “We have quite a few preschools in Fostoria where we know our families are sending their kids. Including those children in our program allows us to help all of the children in Fostoria.”

The vouchers are good for up to $15 toward a pair of shoes from Kmart in Fostoria. However, if the cost of the shoes is more than $15, families will have to bring their own funds to pay the difference.

Vouchers can be received at the Pantry Plus office, 115 S. Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon today or 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Residents must bring with them a driver’s license and proof of residency. Vouchers can only be issued to the parent or guardian of the child(ren).

Residents must meet the eligibility household income guidelines, which are the same guidelines used for the Pantry Plus food distribution program.

This is the fifth year Pantry Plus of Seneca County has partnered with the Fostoria Kiwanis Club for its shoe program.

“We feel it’s a big need that children have a nice pair of shoes to wear back to school,” Executive Director Stacy LaFountaine said. “We want them to get hyped up and excited to go back to school.”

Families who can’t make it today or Friday to pick up a voucher have the option to set up an appointment before Aug. 21 by calling LaFountaine at 419-619-0183.

Vouchers can be used from 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Aug. 22 and from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Kmart, 620 Plaza Drive. Members of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club will be on hand both days to assist families in finding the perfect pair of shoes for their children.

Families must have their vouchers with them to purchase the shoes and a child must be present when redeeming the voucher. There are no returns or exchanges. Lost or misplaced vouchers will not be replaced.

Fostoria Kiwanis Club invests about $2,000 every year to benefit local children through the Back-to-School Shoe Program.

“We continue the program because we feel the need is still there,” Bates said. “Our hope is that every child has the opportunity to proudly walk into their first day of school sporting a brand new pair of shoes on their feet and a big smile on their face.”

Fostoria Kiwanis Club was chartered on June 1, 1928. Through fundraisers and dues, the group offers various child and community support through programs and events, such as the shoe program, the annual Pancake Day in March, the annual National Day of Prayer in May, the Week of the Young Child in April, the annual Educator’s Luncheon in August, highway cleanup three to four times a year, an annual fundraiser to benefit two area high school senior scholarships and more.

The club also supports other organizations in line with its mission to change the world “one child and one community at a time,” including the Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, United Way of Fostoria, the Fostoria Learning Center, Pantry Plus of Seneca County and more.

“The reason we do what we do, including our fundraisers, is to fulfill our mission of serving the children of this community in hopes we can make a difference in their lives and in our community,” Bates said.

The former Fostoria Food Pantry opened in 1982 on West Tiffin Street under the Red Cross before moving to its current location on Main Street in 2000. The pantry offers assistance to any Fostoria or Seneca County resident meeting the federal government’s income guidelines.

In addition to monthly food packages, Pantry Plus of Seneca County also: offers annual holiday food giveaways; has two bulk food giveaways each year; and administers a monthly Box Program for Fostoria residents.

The pantry is 100 percent locally funded through cash and food donations. Accepted food items include juice boxes, baked beans, canned meat, canned soup, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned pasta, cold cereal or oatmeal, coffee, chocolate, tea, crackers, peanut butter, jelly, mac and cheese, boxed potatoes, boxes or bags of rice, pancake mix, syrup, salad dressing, pudding, Jello, cake mix and other non-perishables.

In addition, the pantry accepts liquid dish soup, laundry detergent, toilet paper, tissues, paper towels, shampoo, conditioner, tooth brushes, toothpaste and other necessities.

Material donations may be made by dropping items off at the office during business hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. Monetary donations may be made by mailing a check or money order to Pantry Plus of Seneca County, 115 S. Main St., Fostoria, OH 44830.

For more information on the shoe vouchers or other Pantry Plus of Seneca County programs, call 419-619-0183.

For more information on the shoe program or the Fostoria Kiwanis Club, visit the club’s Facebook page or attend a meeting at noon the second-fourth Tuesday of every month in the lower level of Good Shepherd Home.

