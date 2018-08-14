Packing up for school

Posted On Tue. Aug 14th, 2018
By :
MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Leadership Seneca County class members Libra Martin (left) and Holly Allgood organize three-ring binders Friday at Church of the Nazarene. The class of 2018 has raised around $5,500 to purchase school supplies, basic necessities and campus wear filling the boxes behind them for less fortunate Fostoria students. The leadership class is working closely with the school to determine students who are in need of the items, with a priority on the homeless and those under the poverty level. The class is helping nearly 500 students who will receive a bookbag filled with items and a tag inscribed with “Leadership Seneca County 2018.” Each student will receive at least one new school uniform (shirt and pants), basic school supplies such as pencils and folders and toiletry items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, body soap and shampoo. Extra uniforms of all sizes will be placed in the school offices for students in need; totes of extra school supplies will be placed in the classrooms for those who can’t afford all of the supplies; and small snacks will be placed in the school offices for teachers to use as needed. Class members and volunteers have spent the past two weeks purchasing and organizing hundreds of items. The class will continue to accept monetary donations until the items are distributed at the end of August in order to meet its $68,500 goal. Organizations or individuals interested in supporting the project through monetary or material donations or through a partnership may contact Martin at the United Way of Fostoria at 419-435-2555. For more information on Leadership Seneca County or “Ready Redmen Will Excel,” visit the Leadership Seneca County Facebook page.

