Final summer concert of 2018 slated Sunday

The Fostoria Community Arts Council will present its last free concert of the summer on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The Lake Plains Chorus will perform a selection of songs at Wainwright Amphitheatre in Foundation Park.

The rain location will be Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 Van Buren St., Fostoria. If needed, the decision to move will be announced on the FCAC Facebook page and via email to members by 5 p.m. that evening.

This concert is co-sponsored by the city of Fostoria and provided through a Henry Geary Family Foundation grant.

Everyone is invited to this free concert to end the FCAC’s 20th year of serving the Fostoria community.

