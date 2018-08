DAVID SIMONIS / the Review Times

Ed Schetter, (left lead bike), state executive director of ABATE of Ohio, leads a group of approximately 150 motorcycles Saturday morning during Rachel’s Ride, an all-day event hosted by Venue 18 and promoting the awareness, education and prevention of heroin addiction. Along with the group ride that began at 11 a.m., the event also featured educational speakers in the afternoon and live music in the evening.

