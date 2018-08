AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

Larry Wainscott, lead vocal for the 1970’s band Apple Mary, performs Sunday at Venue 18 during the Northwest Ohio 60’s & 70’s Rockin’ Reunion. The group performed together for the first time in four decades. The event brought together successful area bands of the ’60s and ’70s and featured jam sessions between each band’s set. Organized by Robert Rodman of McComb, the day-long musical extravaganza was a benefit for Cancer Patient Services.

