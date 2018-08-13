Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Friday:

• A non-injury accident occurred at Findlay Street and Wedgewood Drive. Hancock County Sheriff’s Department notified.

• Officer requested for a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of East Lytle Street. Citation issued for assured clear distance ahead.

arrests

Friday:

• Shane Burrows, 22, 1204 Beier Drive Apt. F, arrested on a bench warrant out of Seneca County.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for traffic control device issued following a traffic stop at North Countyline and West Culbertson streets.

• Verbal warning issued for driving reckless and high rate of speed following a traffic stop at Plaza Drive. Female advised she is having car issues.

Saturday:

• Verbal warning for traffic control device issued following a traffic stop at East Lytle and Columbus Avenue.

Friday:

• Verbal warning issued for two headlights required following a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

• Verbal warning issued for no lights on following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Verbal warning issued for a cracked window following a traffic stop at South Main and West Tiffin streets.

• Verbal warning issued for window tint following a traffic stop on West North Street.

• Verbal warning issued for speed following a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue and Lewis Street.

• Verbal warning issued for expired plates following a traffic stop on West Park Avenue.

thefts

Sunday:

• A McLean Street caller reported someone stole his vehicle. Unable to make contact with caller.

Saturday:

• A Park Drive complainant came on station to report the theft of a bike; green over black paint, adaptable tricycle. Report on file.

• A South Wood Street caller reported his vehicle was broken into and his battery stolen; when he went to confront the person doing the break in, they tried to fight him. Complainant reported three subjects approached him and started an argument; he chased them off; complainant stated the subjects have his key. Three males have driven past his house several times; unknown where the individuals may have gone at this time. Complainant making arrangements to try to get his key. One male transported to an Eastern Avenue address. Complainant requested extra patrol.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Officers responded to Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street where two black males were reportedly harassing people.

• Officer responded to a call about a dog barking for several hours in the Union Court area. Unable to locate.

• Officer followed up at a North Main Street location.

• Caller reported someone tried to break into the back door of her Beier Drive residence. Officer noted criminal damaging to back door.

• A 9-1-1 caller requested an officer at a Northview Drive location regarding a juvenile. Statement forms left; charges being submitted on juvenile.

• A 9-1-1 caller requested an officer at an East Lytle street business regarding an unwanted male. Citation issued.

• Wood County Sheriff’s deputy requested assistance at a North Countyline Street location. Assistance rendered.

• Officer responded to a report of people fighting at Taft Boulevard and South Poplar Street. Officer advised unable to locate anyone out at this time. All appears normal.

• Officer advised a subject walking down Zeller Road, West of 23, looked suspicious; he advised he was coming from Poplar Village Mobile Home Park; subject is on his way.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported loud music in the area. Unable to locate. Caller reported music is still loud in the area.

• Caller reported loud music in the Taft Boulevard and South poplar Street area. Officer made contact with some individuals and advised them of complaint; music has been turned down.

Saturday:

• A West North Street caller requested an officer for an abandoned vehicle. Officer advised registered owner was unaware his vehicle was parked at this residence. He stated his friend lives nearby and must have parked it there. He is attempting to contact his friend to get the vehicle moved.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised of a Chevy Equinox, white and blue in color, station wagon driving reckless in the area of Hissong Avenue and South Poplar Street. Officer checked the area until deputy arrived.

• Caller reported juveniles harassing her nephew at Buckley Street and Woodward Avenue. Unable to locate.

• Caller reported loud music coming from the 700 block of Eastern Avenue. Officer advised music was not excessively loud but they were advised of the complaint and music was turned down.

• A Cory Street caller reported her son was punched in the stomach. Officer advised he got victim’s information and is going to make contact with other half of complaint.

• Officer relayed with Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy to relay a prisoner. Ottawa County has male transporting to their jail.

• A South Wood Street caller their battery was stolen. Subject in custody for warrant; Reinhart’s called for private tow.

• Officer followed up on East Crocker Street on a hit-skip.

• Officer advised a white vehicle parked on caller’s property with no license plate. Vehicle moved.

• Officers completed a special detail at Columbus Avenue and Lytle Street.

• Cherry Street complainant requested an officer to remove an abandoned bike from her yard. Bike described as a green three-wheeler. Officer attempted to make contact with the owner of the bicycle. Bike returned to owner.

• Officer followed up on Columbus Avenue.

• Manager of a North Countyline Street business requested and officer for a belligerent customer. Officer advised subject was criminally trespassed from the location.

• A Maple Street complainant requested to speak to an officer for an attempted break in. Complainant will be getting more surveillance footage; under investigation.

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 open line from North Town Street. Made contact with a male who said he was at work and accidentally pocket dialed 9-1-1, everything is fine.

• Officer performed foot patrol in the downtown area.

• An East High Street complainant reported a male sitting in his vehicle yelling. Officer advised subjects of the complaint who said they were not arguing, just talking loud.

• Building check on East Lytle Street.

Friday:

• A McDougal Street caller requested a transport.

• Officer out with a subject wanted on a warrant. Transported to station to complete paperwork.

fire runs

Saturday:

• A 9-1-1 call from the 200 block of East Fremont Street. EMS requested an officer on scene. Subject refused medical treatment and police assistance.

Friday:

• EMS requested to North Countyline Street during a traffic stop. One male taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• Driver came on station reporting he hit a road closed sign on Ohio 635. ODOT contacted, M&B also contacted and they advised they would be out and put a new sign up.

citations

Sunday:

• Verbal warning issued for marked lanes and curfew violation following a traffic stop on West Ohio 18.

Friday:

• Verbal warning issued for turn signal following a traffic stop at Union and Michael streets in Bettsville.

• Verbal warning issued for speed following a traffic stop at U.S. 224 and Ohio 587.

miscellaneous

Saturday:

• Deputy responded to a tree down across North Union Street in the 1700 block. Township trustees notified. Branch removed.

• Caller reported reckless driving between a blue station wagon and a white Chevy Equinox, running the stop sign, fast driving through the area of the 1400 block of North Township Road 21. Unable to locate.

• Tiffin Police Department advised sheriff’s department a semi by the viaduct, needs help getting turned around at West Ohio 18 and North County Road 48. Driver is lost; deputy got the driver where he needed to go.

• A North U.S. 23 caller reported someone shooting in her woods. Complainant reported they were out with their children cutting wood when they heard the shots. Walked the wood and were unable to locate anyone.

Friday:

• A North Township Road 109 caller reported a false Facebook account was made using his information. Complainant advised this is a civil issue.

• A West County Road 28 caller reported finding electronic equipment near the intersection of Township Road 109 and U.S. 224. Equipment collected.

