Blue Sky Wedge gatekeeper of Bankquet Hall

Fostoria was chosen to be one of 16 host communities for a public outdoor art exhibit this year. Through the Midwest Sculpture Initiative (MSI), eight pieces were installed in various locations from Perry Street through Main Street and will be in place for one year. The following is the sixth of eight articles featuring each art piece, its artist and its location downtown.

Blue Sky Wedge, by Glenn Zweygardt, is displayed at 125 S. Main St. in front of the Bankquet Hall.

The six-foot-tall structure is made of steel and cast glass.

Born and raised in Kansas, Zweygardt received his BFA from Wichita State University in sculpture and painting. He then earned his MFA from the Rinehart School of Sculpture at Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, Maryland.

For more than 40 years, he has been an active sculptor and educator, showing his works both nationally and internationally.

Now an emeritus Professor of Sculpture at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, he continues to make signature sculptures in his Alfred Station studio, according to his biography. His creations of steel, ductile iron, stainless steel, cast glass, cast bronze and aluminum are often combined with stone from around the world. These sculptures range from monumental outdoor works to small, intimate pieces.

“The theme of my sculpture is the placement of myself in relation to nature,” Zwygardt said in a statement. “While working in materials such as metal, stone and glass, I am telling three-dimensional stories that capture my life experiences immersed in my perception of a collective consciousness. It is my intention that these stories, spoken through an expression of form, texture and color, will enter into human consciousness and the fourth dimension.”

All sculptures in the exhibit are available for sale. If a piece sells while on display in Fostoria, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau will receive a commission that they will likely use toward future sculpture exhibits.

Blue Sky Wedge is available at $7,000. For more information, visit www.glennzweygardt.com.

The other seven sculptures in the exhibit in Fostoria are:

• Dark Energy by Toni Lucadello of Fostoria

• Promise To Flower by Ric Leichliter of Sugar Grove

• Winter Moon by Ray Katz of Pontiac, Michigan

• Summer by Pamela Reithmeier of Monclova

• Skate Horse by Jonathan Bowling of Greenville, North Carolina

• Glass Totems 4 and 11 by Todd Kime of Ottawa Hills

• Copper Moon by Michael Magnotta

MSI exhibits serve to increase awareness of the visual arts, assert that a community is forward-thinking and energetic, improve the quality of life, dress up the urban landscape and provide artists with a venue to showcase and sell their work.

“I thought participation in this initiative would be a unique opportunity to bring something new and different to our community — not only for our residents, but also for our visitors,” Michele Cochran, community development/tourism director, said. “It’s something to add some interest.”

