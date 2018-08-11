Tees the Season

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

(From left) Bridgett Mundy, Jason Mundy and Bev McMaster watch as Amy Sherer tee’s off Friday during the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s 41st annual Golf Classic at the Fostoria Country Club. With a holiday theme of Tees the Season, the team — from Independence House — made T-shirts for the event reading “Let’s Flamingo” with Hawaiian leaves or adorned with Santa on a surf board. In addition to golf, participants had the opportunity to play a golf pong chipping game and a marshmallow drive. The winners of the outing are 1st Place with a 54, Geary Family YMCA: Barb Hipsher, Mike Hipsher, Ryan Hipsher, and Gary Miller; 2nd Place with a 58, Whitta Construction Team #1: Dave Whitta, Tim Mayle, Tim Federici, and Rob Combs; 3rd Place with a 59 (scorecard playoff) Ohio Logistics: Ben Harris, Donnie Foltz, Steve Webb, and Jim Touchette; Men’s Longest Drive: Tim Mayle; Women’s Longest Drive: Heather Schuld; and .Closest to the Pin: Ben Harris.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Browns Callaway Marijuana Football

Browns rookie WR Callaway had bullets, gun parts in car

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas Democrat Davids To Face GOP Rep. Yoder

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Core Molding Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Court: State Can Base E-school Funding On Participation Data

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas GOP Governor Race Still Too Close To Call

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 35 .698 — New York 72 43 .626 8½ Tampa Bay 59 57 .509 22 Toronto
Posted On 10 Aug 2018
Off

Baseball: White Sox trip Tribe in ninth

By MATT CARLSON Associated Press CHICAGO — Daniel Palka led off the ninth inning with a home run, Carlos Rodon matched a career high by
Posted On 10 Aug 2018
Off

Friday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 35 .698 — New York 72 42 .632 8 Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 22½ Toronto
Posted On 09 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company