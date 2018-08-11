MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

(From left) Bridgett Mundy, Jason Mundy and Bev McMaster watch as Amy Sherer tee’s off Friday during the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s 41st annual Golf Classic at the Fostoria Country Club. With a holiday theme of Tees the Season, the team — from Independence House — made T-shirts for the event reading “Let’s Flamingo” with Hawaiian leaves or adorned with Santa on a surf board. In addition to golf, participants had the opportunity to play a golf pong chipping game and a marshmallow drive. The winners of the outing are 1st Place with a 54, Geary Family YMCA: Barb Hipsher, Mike Hipsher, Ryan Hipsher, and Gary Miller; 2nd Place with a 58, Whitta Construction Team #1: Dave Whitta, Tim Mayle, Tim Federici, and Rob Combs; 3rd Place with a 59 (scorecard playoff) Ohio Logistics: Ben Harris, Donnie Foltz, Steve Webb, and Jim Touchette; Men’s Longest Drive: Tim Mayle; Women’s Longest Drive: Heather Schuld; and .Closest to the Pin: Ben Harris.

