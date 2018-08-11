By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Thomas Bodnar is giving community members something to buzz about.

The Elmwood High School senior started his own business — Bodnar’s Busy Bees — specializing in the production of local honey.

His beekeeping experience has been a learning experience through and through.

It began when he started reading about bees and how they were dying at an “alarming rate.”

“If they all die, then we won’t have any vegetation. There’d be nothing to pollinate any of our crops. We as humans would suffer from that,” Bodnar said. “That’s when I started getting really interested and thought I could help the cause by raising them.”

So he purchased his first bees last year. However, the intense cold coupled with the small amount of honey they produced made it a fatal winter for the creatures. But Bodnar didn’t give up.

With the help of his mentor, Russ Long, he purchased more bees with a better idea of how to care for them and give them the resources they need to survive.

“You pretty much put them in the hive and let them do their thing,” Bodnar said.

He feeds them sugar water to help the bees draw the wax on the frame faster without having to go out and find other resources to do it. He also fed the bees honey left over from last year’s hive to help get them started.

Once the frame is waxed, he said the queen will begin laying her eggs in the individual cells.

The entire bottom box is filled with wax and those cells. The worker bees will then go up another box and wax those frames to prepare for the production of honey.

Come August, bees typically have had enough time to produce the honey. However, Bodnar said there wasn’t enough to harvest this year.

“I got them a little late this year so it wasn’t enough time to produce for themselves to survive over the winter and for me to harvest,” he said. “Hopefully they live through the winter and will be able to start early next year.”

But that appears to be his biggest challenge.

“They say the biggest reason bees are dying at this rate is the beekeeper because a lot of beekeepers will buy bees and not check on them at all throughout the year until it’s time to harvest the honey,” Bodnar said. “That’s the biggest thing: keep all the bees healthy and all the hives clean of everything and keep them surviving throughout the next year.”

But it boils down to “the luck of the draw.”

Bodnar said bees attempt to stay warm in the winter by shaking really fast to create heat and eating excess amounts of honey. However, if they don’t produce enough honey over the summer months or there aren’t enough of them to create enough heat, it’s possible they won’t survive.

However, this batch of bees seem to be rather lively. The past couple of weeks have been good for the bees, according to Bodnar, because the weather was nice during the day for them to work and the rain at night helped in the growth of nectar for bees to collect the next day.

“They seem like they’re thriving and look like they’re doing well,” he said. “I’m hoping that these bees will survive throughout the winter and I’ll be able to harvest the honey that they produce next year.”

When it comes time to harvest the honey, Bodnar will take the frames out by opening the boxes with an uncapping tool. He’ll put in an extractor that spins the honey out of the frames and places it into the bottom of a large barrel. The honey will then be filtered through a screen into a bucket, removing all the wax and anything else on the frame with the honey.

The product is then cooked and bottled and sold.

Bodnar’s Busy Bees was one of nine businesses selected for the for the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s Student Start Up Program, which is designed to provide students with the real-world experience of starting an actual business and exposing them to an alternative to being an employee.

Bodnar said he used the funds from the program to offset the purchase of the bees — which were about $500 of the total $3,000 cost of beekeeping expenses.

In addition to graduating from high school, Bodnar is expected to also graduate from Owens Community College in the spring. He plans to attend the University of Toledo to study mechanical engineering while continuing his beekeeping on the side.

“It’s an expensive hobby, but it’s a fun one,” he said.

Bodnar’s information, as well as information on the other eight Student Start Ups, is available at http://www.fostoriaohio.org.

This is the eighth story in a nine-week series highlighting the student start ups through the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 program.

