Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash at 4:23 p.m. at Perry and West High streets.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash at Midblock and West Lytle Street at 2:46 p.m.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of someone backing into a subject’s vehicle at North Countyline and West North streets at 11:50 p.m.

• Officer issued a warning for failure to yield following a traffic stop at East Jackson and North Poplar streets.

vandalism

Friday:

• A North Union Street complainant requested an officer for damage done to their vehicle. Officer noted the drivers’ side rear window was broken out but no items were taken.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A North Countyline Street manager came on station to speak with an officer in regards to a vehicle that was sold. Vehicle was unlocked with the keys in it; subject was able to take the vehicle.

• A Van Buren Street employee requested an officer for a female subject.

• Officer was out on follow ups on North Town Street, East Lytle Street, Columbus Avenue, East Fremont Street.

• Subject came on station to report a missing wallet. Officer noted it was out of the jurisdiction and advised subject to file complaint with correct police department.

• An East Crocker Street complainant requested an officer for telecommunications harassment. Officer was unable to make contact.

Thursday:

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call and a non-emergency call at the same time from the same North Town Street residence reporting a disturbance. Officer advised parties were separated; subjects were giving conflicting stories.

• A Peeler Drive caller advised of an unwanted male subject.

• Complainant came on station to report his friend messaged him on social media claiming she was being held hostage and the complainant was to pay the subject $100 at a meeting place in Fostoria to ensure they don’t hurt his friend. Complainant then advised the subject was blocked on social media and was no longer able to message her. Officers were collecting statements. No further information was available.

• Caller requested an officer to a North Town Street address for a juvenile causing a disturbance. Juvenile was warned and adults were advised of options.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Officer was out on a follow up on Atha Avenue, North Countyline Street,

• Ca West Lytle Street caller had a noise complaint. Music was not audible upon officers arrival; officer advised of complaint and city ordinance.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of McDougal Street at 4:31 p.m. for females fighting.

Comments

comments