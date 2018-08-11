Public Record

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash at 4:23 p.m. at Perry and West High streets.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash at Midblock and West Lytle Street at 2:46 p.m.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of someone backing into a subject’s vehicle at North Countyline and West North streets at 11:50 p.m.

• Officer issued a warning for failure to yield following a traffic stop at East Jackson and North Poplar streets.

vandalism

Friday:

• A North Union Street complainant requested an officer for damage done to their vehicle. Officer noted the drivers’ side rear window was broken out but no items were taken.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• A North Countyline Street manager came on station to speak with an officer in regards to a vehicle that was sold. Vehicle was unlocked with the keys in it; subject was able to take the vehicle.

• A Van Buren Street employee requested an officer for a female subject.

• Officer was out on follow ups on North Town Street, East Lytle Street, Columbus Avenue, East Fremont Street.

• Subject came on station to report a missing wallet. Officer noted it was out of the jurisdiction and advised subject to file complaint with correct police department.

• An East Crocker Street complainant requested an officer for telecommunications harassment. Officer was unable to make contact.

Thursday:

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call and a non-emergency call at the same time from the same North Town Street residence reporting a disturbance. Officer advised parties were separated; subjects were giving conflicting stories.

• A Peeler Drive caller advised of an unwanted male subject.

• Complainant came on station to report his friend messaged him on social media claiming she was being held hostage and the complainant was to pay the subject $100 at a meeting place in Fostoria to ensure they don’t hurt his friend. Complainant then advised the subject was blocked on social media and was no longer able to message her. Officers were collecting statements. No further information was available.

• Caller requested an officer to a North Town Street address for a juvenile causing a disturbance. Juvenile was warned and adults were advised of options.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Officer was out on a follow up on Atha Avenue, North Countyline Street,

• Ca West Lytle Street caller had a noise complaint. Music was not audible upon officers arrival; officer advised of complaint and city ordinance.

fire runs

Thursday:

• EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of McDougal Street at 4:31 p.m. for females fighting.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Browns Callaway Marijuana Football

Browns rookie WR Callaway had bullets, gun parts in car

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas Democrat Davids To Face GOP Rep. Yoder

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Core Molding Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Court: State Can Base E-school Funding On Participation Data

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas GOP Governor Race Still Too Close To Call

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 35 .698 — New York 72 43 .626 8½ Tampa Bay 59 57 .509 22 Toronto
Posted On 10 Aug 2018
Off

Baseball: White Sox trip Tribe in ninth

By MATT CARLSON Associated Press CHICAGO — Daniel Palka led off the ninth inning with a home run, Carlos Rodon matched a career high by
Posted On 10 Aug 2018
Off

Friday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 35 .698 — New York 72 42 .632 8 Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 22½ Toronto
Posted On 09 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company