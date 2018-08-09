MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Tractor ride raising funds for Risingsun Historical Society

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

The annual Tri-County Tractor Ride will be rumbling through Seneca and Wood counties Saturday.

Organizer Michael Cox of Risingsun said a little more than two dozen tractor riders have already signed up for the event that starts at 8 a.m. at the Dollar General Store in Risingsun before heading west towards Bowling Green.

“We have about 25 signed up now and there’s usually more the day of the ride,” Cox said.

The fundraiser collects $30 from each tractor rider and all proceeds benefit the Risingsun Historical Society.

“A lot of the original (historical society) members are getting older and some have passed. We are making an effort to revive it and just want to help keep it going,” he said. “The money we raise from the tractor ride will benefit renovations and upkeep of the museum and other projects for the historical society.”

Cox said the group will be riding down country roads on the way to the first stop in Wayne.

“We’ll be having breakfast at the Country Farmhouse in Wayne,” he said, adding the Hope Lutheran Church on Linwood Road and the Mt. Zion Church on Bays Road have graciously offered their facilities for restroom breaks along the way.

From Wayne, the group will continue on to the Wood County Historical Museum.

“We’ll tour the grounds and museum there and then have lunch there,” Cox said, adding the group is planning to arrive around noon.

The parade of tractor riders will then head back to Risingsun Village Hall where they will be offered homemade ice cream and cookies.

“We’ll take about eight different roads for the trip,” Cox said. “We just ask that drivers watch out for us as we’re traveling these back roads.”

This is the second year for the tractor ride.

“We’re doing this the second Saturday of August. Because Risingsun is in three different counties (Seneca, Wood and Sandusky) we’re alternating counties each year,” Cox said.

Last year the group traveled to the historic Mull Covered Bridge near Burgoon in Sandusky County.

“Next year we’re planning on heading to Tiffin to visit their historical museum.”

