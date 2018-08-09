Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A male was taken into custody on North Countyline Street.

• A subject was taken into custody on Atha Avenue on a warrant out of Findlay.

Wednesday:

• A male was taken into custody on North Town Street on a warrant out of Wood County.

• A female was taken into custody on West Autumn Street on a warrant.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic control device violation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Elm streets.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for no taillights following a traffic stop at East Lytle and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a citation for a truck off of the state route following a traffic stop at North Poplar and East North streets.

thefts

Thursday:

• An East Fremont Street resident reported her house was broken into and items were missing; some were located a few houses down.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked near East Fourth and South Main streets for more than two months without being moved. Officer marked the tires and would check back.

• Caller requested assistance as her vehicle broke down near West Tiffin and South Vine streets. Vehicle was towed.

• Officer was out with a subject on a bike near East Center and South Poplar streets.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding being stalked.

• Officer was out on a follow up on North Town Street.

• Officer was flagged down on East Fremont Street for a public assistance.

• A vehicle was towed from a Northview Drive location for streets for storage as the tires were still marked from July 5. Officer attempted to make contact with owner prior to the impound but was unsuccessful.

• A vehicle was towed from a Woodward Avenue location for streets for storage as the tires were still marked from July 5. Officer attempted to make contact with owner prior to the impound but was unsuccessful.

• Officer noted a railroad crossing on Columbus Avenue was blocked for more than 30 minutes.

• Officers conducted building checks on West Lytle Street, East Lytle Street, South Union Street.

Wednesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street and East Lytle Street.

• Complainant reported a small child was unattended in a vehicle on West High Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported she heard an alarm on Park Avenue. Officer didn’t hear any alarms; everything was OK.

• Subpoena’s were served on Maple Street and Perrysburg Road.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested officers regarding a juvenile on West Rock Street. Officer spoke to the juvenile, who admitted to posting suicidal thoughts on social media, and the grandmother, who was aware of the situation.

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash on East South Street. Officer spoke to subjects who advised it was not an accident.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid to see if a juvenile was on East Center Street. Officer was not able to make contact.

• A West High Street employee requested an officer for a juvenile. Officer spoke to the parent and advised of options.

• Caller reported debris in the roadway near West Jackson and North Countyline streets. Officer removed the debris.

• Caller reported juveniles walking near College Avenue and North Union Street. Officer noted both individuals were of age for consumption of alcohol.

• Subjects came on station to speak with an officer in reference to voicemails left by a male. Officer advised of options and told the subject not to contact anyone involved.

• Caller requested an officer for a female on South Union Street. Officer transported the subject to the hospital.

• A West High Street employee reported a female was attempting to cash a check. Incident is under investigation.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller witnessed a vehicle hit a guardrail in the 4700 block of North County Road 5 and keep going at 8:29 p.m. Deputy cleaned off the roadway.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Deputies responded to a possible unattended death on West Axline Street.

• Deputies responded to a commercial burglar alarm on West Ohio 12; noted it appeared to be a breaking and entering.

Wednesday:

• Deputy was out with a male on a bike near North Ohio 635 and West Ohio 12. Subject’s mother was on her way to pick him up.

• A North Ohio 635 complainant reported harassment. Deputy issued a warning for disorderly conduct and told the subject not to have contact with the complainant.

