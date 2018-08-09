MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria

arrests

Thursday:

• A male was taken into custody on North Countyline Street.

• A subject was taken into custody on Atha Avenue on a warrant out of Findlay.

Wednesday:

• A male was taken into custody on North Town Street on a warrant out of Wood County.

• A female was taken into custody on West Autumn Street on a warrant.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic control device violation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for traffic following a traffic stop at North Countyline and Elm streets.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for no taillights following a traffic stop at East Lytle and South Poplar streets.

• Officer issued a citation for a truck off of the state route following a traffic stop at North Poplar and East North streets.

thefts

Thursday:

• An East Fremont Street resident reported her house was broken into and items were missing; some were located a few houses down.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Union Street.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked near East Fourth and South Main streets for more than two months without being moved. Officer marked the tires and would check back.

• Caller requested assistance as her vehicle broke down near West Tiffin and South Vine streets. Vehicle was towed.

• Officer was out with a subject on a bike near East Center and South Poplar streets.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding being stalked.

• Officer was out on a follow up on North Town Street.

• Officer was flagged down on East Fremont Street for a public assistance.

• A vehicle was towed from a Northview Drive location for streets for storage as the tires were still marked from July 5. Officer attempted to make contact with owner prior to the impound but was unsuccessful.

• A vehicle was towed from a Woodward Avenue location for streets for storage as the tires were still marked from July 5. Officer attempted to make contact with owner prior to the impound but was unsuccessful.

• Officer noted a railroad crossing on Columbus Avenue was blocked for more than 30 minutes.

• Officers conducted building checks on West Lytle Street, East Lytle Street, South Union Street.

Wednesday:

• Officers conducted building checks on North Countyline Street and East Lytle Street.

• Complainant reported a small child was unattended in a vehicle on West High Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller reported she heard an alarm on Park Avenue. Officer didn’t hear any alarms; everything was OK.

• Subpoena’s were served on Maple Street and Perrysburg Road.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested officers regarding a juvenile on West Rock Street. Officer spoke to the juvenile, who admitted to posting suicidal thoughts on social media, and the grandmother, who was aware of the situation.

• Caller reported a two-vehicle crash on East South Street. Officer spoke to subjects who advised it was not an accident.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid to see if a juvenile was on East Center Street. Officer was not able to make contact.

• A West High Street employee requested an officer for a juvenile. Officer spoke to the parent and advised of options.

• Caller reported debris in the roadway near West Jackson and North Countyline streets. Officer removed the debris.

• Caller reported juveniles walking near College Avenue and North Union Street. Officer noted both individuals were of age for consumption of alcohol.

• Subjects came on station to speak with an officer in reference to voicemails left by a male. Officer advised of options and told the subject not to contact anyone involved.

• Caller requested an officer for a female on South Union Street. Officer transported the subject to the hospital.

• A West High Street employee reported a female was attempting to cash a check. Incident is under investigation.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller witnessed a vehicle hit a guardrail in the 4700 block of North County Road 5 and keep going at 8:29 p.m. Deputy cleaned off the roadway.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Deputies responded to a possible unattended death on West Axline Street.

• Deputies responded to a commercial burglar alarm on West Ohio 12; noted it appeared to be a breaking and entering.

Wednesday:

• Deputy was out with a male on a bike near North Ohio 635 and West Ohio 12. Subject’s mother was on her way to pick him up.

• A North Ohio 635 complainant reported harassment. Deputy issued a warning for disorderly conduct and told the subject not to have contact with the complainant.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Browns Callaway Marijuana Football

Browns rookie WR Callaway had bullets, gun parts in car

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas Democrat Davids To Face GOP Rep. Yoder

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Core Molding Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Court: State Can Base E-school Funding On Participation Data

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas GOP Governor Race Still Too Close To Call

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 35 .698 — New York 72 42 .632 8 Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 22½ Toronto
Posted On 09 Aug 2018
Off

Thursday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 34 .704 — New York 70 42 .625 9½ Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23½ Toronto
Posted On 08 Aug 2018
Off

Prep golf: Lakota second at Woodmore invite

BOWLING GREEN — Lakota’s Kyleigh Dull was fourth individually with an 81 to lead the Raiders to a second-place team finish Wednesday
Posted On 08 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company