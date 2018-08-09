Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a warning for window tint following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a warning for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

• Officer issued a warning for a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at Sandusky and East Fremont streets.

• Officer issued a citation for failure to reinstate following a traffic stop at Columbus Avenue and Dillon Road.

• Officer issued a warning for expired plates following a traffic stop on West Tiffin Street.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported her South Poplar Street shed was broken into and her rototiller was stolen. Officer verified forced entry.

• Subject came on station to report his debit card had been used three times in Kentucky.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller requested an officer for a standby on Wyandotte Street.

• An East Lytle Street employee requested an officer for a parking complaint. Officer was unable to make contact with the owner of a motorcycle; business will have the vehicle towed.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call from juveniles stating a clown was crying on Perrysburg Road. Officer warned juveniles for misuse of 9-1-1 and false reports.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer for a standby on West Tiffin Street.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding her daughter-in-law slandering her on social media. Officer advised of options; would make contact with other party and advise her to stop.

• Officer was requested for a standby on Gormley Street.

• Caller requested a standby while she went through property on Atha Avenue. Officer noted a male subject inside the residence wouldn’t open the door; landlord advised to post a 24-hour notice. While on scene officer noted the vehicle was missing a license plate and would be towed for no registration.

• A Spruce Street employee advised of subjects attempting to sell stolen items. Officer collected items to be disposed of.

• Officer conducted building checks on Sandusky Street, North Town Street and Perrysburg Road.

• Officer located an unoccupied vehicle at a Perrysburg Road park after hours; contact was made with the owner who advised her juvenile son had the vehicle. Juveniles were returned home and warned for trespassing and curfew.

Tuesday:

• Officer was out with a juvenile on his bike near East Jackson and Spruce streets; advised him he needed lights on his bicycle and of the approaching curfew.

• Complainant reported a possible intruder to her Lincoln Avenue residence; stated she returned home and her front door was cracked open but it was locked when she left. Officers checked the residence and noted no signs of forced entry or anyone in the home.

• Officers conducted building checks on North Main Street, Walnut Street, North Countyline Street, West South Street,

• Officer was out with dogs in the roadway on Columbus Avenue; pets were returned to their owners.

• Caller requested officers in the area of Dillon Road for a juvenile walking toward city limits.

• Caller complained of a vehicle parked the wrong way on Union Court. Officer spoke with owner who would turn the vehicle around.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.

• Caller advised of juveniles on College Avenue. Officer spoke to the caller and advised it was not a criminal offense for juveniles to use the sidewalk or alley.

• Subject came on station to harassment.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS was dispatched for mutual aid to the 1100 block of Carrie Lane for a female subject who was passed out at 6:36 p.m.

Seneca County

citations

Wednesday:

• Deputy issued a warning for speed following a traffic stop at West Township Road 112 and North Ohio 587.

• Deputy issued warnings for stop sign violation, a seatbelt violation and an unsafe vehicle as the driver had the door tied shut with a piece of rope tied to the seatbelt.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• A North Township Road 21 resident reported someone was knocking on the window before taking off on foot.

• Caller reported a juvenile on probation took off from a West Township Road 116; believed he was on Maple Street on Fostoria. Officers checked the location but the juvenile wasn’t there. Mother received a call from a friend who advised the juvenile was at her place.

• Complainant reported an erratic driver was crossing the center line near West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7.

