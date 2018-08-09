Fostoria woman becomes published author

LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

A Fostoria woman has recently become a published author.

Liz Darnell, who grew up in the Tiffin area and currently calls Fostoria home, is excited and grateful to see her inspirational daily devotional, “Moving Forward with God,” in print.

“I feel very blessed “” that’s the simplest way to put it,” she said on how it feels becoming an author with this first-ever book. “It’s an incredible feeling of being blessed. God has used me to help thousansds of people. I feel incredibly blessed that he chose me to do this.”

The 365-day devotional, published by Aaron Publishing of the Nashville, Tenessee area, began with a feeling of being inspired and called by God to write short inspirational snippets to share on her Facebook page. Then in Febraury 2016, she spoke with Pastor Little of A Little Faith Ministries about feeling led to continue to share encouragement with others and “Moving Forward with God” was “birthed,” she said.

Darnell said she hopes the devotional reaches people in their chaotic and busy lives while getting them to take some time in their day with God.

“Often times that we live in such a high stress life,” she said. “”We live in turbulent times in so many of our lives whether it is socially, emotionally, relationally, spiritually, or financially. We need to spend that alone time in the morning or day with God. My mornings with God are my cherished time.”

“‘Moving Forward with God’ reminds you that just because everything around you is in chaos or seems impossible, you don’t have to lose your peace and joy,” she added.

Reader responses to her inspirational musings and wisdom that incorporate scripture are positive, according to a press release from the publisher.

“Encouraging and convicting; a perfect blend,” said Sandra Hall Grove in a review “I have been reading daily devotionals written by Liz Darnell every morning for about ten months now. Her devotionals have been teaching me to correctly view God’s amazing grace. At the end of each devotional is a Bible passage to reinforce what was taught.

The reviewer continued, “Liz Darnell does a wonderful job pouring the truth, love, and grace of the gospels into her readers. God inspired writing at its finest.”

Darnell’s desire to uplift others’ spirits has lead to her to also be a Christian motivational speaker as well.

“I just feel very lead to encourage people,” she said. “Sometimes we have to go through life storms, but you become a stronger person when you can go through your trials and stand in faith.

“I don’t want people to give up. I want people to feel that in every situation there is always hope.”

Darnell plans to write another devotional with perhaps a more topic-specific focus, she said.

Sharing about her faith has long been a part of Darnell’s life.

She and her family have been performing together as a Southern Gospel group since childhood. They were first known as “The Heavenly Doves” and have been performing under the name “The Heavenly Miracles” since 1997, said Darnell.

In addition, Darnell said she was lucky to be raised by her “two wonderful Christian parents”, Rev. Clarence and Marie Mullins, whose love for God was central to their lives.

For those interested in picking up a copy of the devotional and meeting the author, a book release signing event is slated for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at A Little Faith Ministries Church, 230 S. Washington St., Tiffin.

Another signing is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 8 at American Table in Fostoria. Additional book release events are to be announced.

You can purchase “Moving Forward with God” online on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

