MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Arcadia administrators get pay raise

Posted On Thu. Aug 9th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ARCADIA — Pay increases of 2.5 percent for Arcadia administrators were approved Thursday by the school board.

Retroactive to Aug. 1, the new salaries are: Superintendent Bruce Kidder at $96,920; high school principal Bill Dobbins, $88,844; elementary school principal Dave Golden, $82,783; technology coordinator Gregg McKee, $75,315, and treasurer Angie Spridgeon, $79,474.

In other business, the school board:

• Approved the bus route schedule for the upcoming school year.

• Shifted its next board meeting to Sept. 11.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Browns Callaway Marijuana Football

Browns rookie WR Callaway had bullets, gun parts in car

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas Democrat Davids To Face GOP Rep. Yoder

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Core Molding Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Court: State Can Base E-school Funding On Participation Data

Posted On08 Aug 2018

The Latest: Kansas GOP Governor Race Still Too Close To Call

Posted On08 Aug 2018

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 35 .698 — New York 72 42 .632 8 Tampa Bay 58 57 .504 22½ Toronto
Posted On 09 Aug 2018
Off

Thursday’s scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL American League East Division W L Pct GB Boston 81 34 .704 — New York 70 42 .625 9½ Tampa Bay 57 57 .500 23½ Toronto
Posted On 08 Aug 2018
Off

Prep golf: Lakota second at Woodmore invite

BOWLING GREEN — Lakota’s Kyleigh Dull was fourth individually with an 81 to lead the Raiders to a second-place team finish Wednesday
Posted On 08 Aug 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company