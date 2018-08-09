Arcadia administrators get pay raise

ARCADIA — Pay increases of 2.5 percent for Arcadia administrators were approved Thursday by the school board.

Retroactive to Aug. 1, the new salaries are: Superintendent Bruce Kidder at $96,920; high school principal Bill Dobbins, $88,844; elementary school principal Dave Golden, $82,783; technology coordinator Gregg McKee, $75,315, and treasurer Angie Spridgeon, $79,474.

In other business, the school board:

• Approved the bus route schedule for the upcoming school year.

• Shifted its next board meeting to Sept. 11.

Comments

comments