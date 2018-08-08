AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

Bascom Fire Captain Jim Nagle helps Merissa Perry, a basic EMT for Bascom, don a mustang suit in preparation for a water training exercise Tuesday evening at Swander Quarry near Bascom. Seneca County Water Rescue Team conducted the continuing education course for CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and other rescue workers from Bascom, Bettsville, Kansas, Sycamore, McCutchenville, Ballville, Clinton Township and Attica-Venice-Reed volunteer fire departments as well as Seneca County Sheriff’s Department. Following the training, the group gathered for a picnic near the quarry’s beach.

