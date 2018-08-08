Improvements to travel routes top topic during council

LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITER

Routes, waterways, and roads — oh, the places Seneca County and Fostoria might go.

Potential plans to create and improve various travel routes around the county and within city limits were the topic of discussion during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

City Council heard the first reading of a resolution to apply for the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s).

The administration is planning capital improvements to the North Main Street between Jones Road and Culbertson Street as way to “help spur” economic development with the added benefits to residential areas, too, said Mayor Eric Keckler.

“If you look at the north end of Main Street, there are a good number of industrial sites that we could spur some job growth in,” he said. “These new water and sewer lines would help some residential places on the south end of that project area and residents on the north end of Union Street.”

The improvements tentatively would include “widening the entire length of Main Street from where it comes off the overpass area on Jones Road all the way to Culbertson Street,” said Keckler. Further, according to the resolution, the improvements would also include pavement, storm sewers, sanitary sewers and water lines.

Updating waterlines in the area are also a key priority of the project’s plans, particularly replacing the outdated 1955 14-inch waterline on Main Street. Keckler said it is increasingly difficult to replace parts on the line because it’s an usual size of line for current times.

The mayor said generally Ohio Public Works projects typically are funded partially by a grant and no-interest loan over a 30 year period, which you must show you can pay back upon applying.

Seneca Regional Planning Comission Executive Director Charlene Watkins gave an update of ongoing and developing regional planning projects in the area, such as:

• A joint comprehensive plan for Seneca County, Tiffin, Fostoria and Seneca County Park District that will be the building base for “a massive strategic plan” for the community, said Watkins.

She said the comprehensive plans is “an overall desire of your community about what they would like to see happen in the next 20 years.” Watkins encouraged citizens in particular to take an on-line survey, which is currently being drafted and will be released in the near future, to ensure their voices are heard.

• An active transportation plan is taking shape and progressing as the contractor has presented maps of proposed biking and walking trails, Watkins said. She said the county is lacking “active” routes for human-powered transportation, such as biking, hiking, walking and roller-blading, thus creating the initiative to create safe routes for people moving around the county.

Watkins said a top priority is to create a trail network connecting the county farm to downtown Tiffin. She said another major priority is connecting to the North Coast Inland Trail in Sandusky County and to the Wyandot County Trail. More locally, connecting Fostoria to those routes is a priority as well, according to the executive director.

She added these “plans will not happen overnight,” but rather it will be a process that will take years to complete. The next step is a public meeting to be announced in early fall.

• A transportation plan that aims to create a Tiffin Fostoria Connector route to reduce congestion and boost development, according to the Regional Planning Commission’s website. The plan also includes a Fostoria Loop Road Project that will provide a safe, efficient transporation loop around the City of Fostoria that is good for residents, business, and economic development, said the site.

• A plan to create a Sandusky River Water Trail, which would allow the them to apply for a grant to have it mapped and promoted as a spot for kayakers, said Watkins. She said some travel as many as four hours already to kayak in the area.

In other business, council approved a an ordinance adopting and amending appropriations to the General Fund, Trust and Agent Piller Fund, and Fire Insurance Fund.

According to the ordinance, $500 will be appropriated from unappropriated funds to the General Fund – Security of Persons and Property-EMS/Contractual Services-Billing Fee.

Additionally, $2,500 will be appropriated from unappropriated funds to the Trust and Agent Piller Fund – Public Health-Cemetery/Contractual Services-Other Contractual Services.

Also, $8,000 will also be appropriated from unappropriated funds to the Fire Insurance Trust Fund – Security of Persons and Property-Fire/Contractual Services-Fire Insurance.

Separately, Doug Pahl, councilmen at-large, announced he expects to resign from his position on city council by Nov. 1. Pahl said he plans to purchase a home in Eden Township, making him illegible for council.

