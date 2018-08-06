‘Summer’ stands at Main and Center

Fostoria was chosen to be one of 16 host communities for a public outdoor art exhibit this year. Through the Midwest Sculpture Initiative (MSI), eight pieces were installed in various locations from Perry Street through Main Street and will be in place for one year. The following is the fifth of eight articles featuring each art piece, its artist and its location downtown.

Summer, by Pamela Reithmeier, is displayed at the corner of Main and Center streets on the west side.

The 150-pound sculpture is made of steel and penetrol and stands six-foot-tall.

A Monclova resident, Reithmeier was born and raised in Toledo. She has a masters in special education from the University of Toledo and retired after teaching for 34 years.

She began sculpting in 2002, when she also began an artistic welding curriculum at Owens Community College.

She is an instructor at Owens Community College Studio Art Welding and has participated in art exhibits for more than 10 years.

Her sculptures have been on display in galleries and juried shows throughout Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.

In addition, Reithmeier has sculptures in private collections as well as commissioned pieces in Ohio, Michigan and Florida.

According to her biography, she uses both salvaged and new materials in her artwork.

“I love to see people interact with my sculptures. Whether it is a nod of the head, a smile or having their picture taken with my pieces; it does not matter as long as there is a connection in some way between the sculpture and the viewer,” she said in her artist’s statement. “I have found I am drawn to making sculptures inspired by nature. I particularly enjoy the permanency and strength of steel and the mental and physical challenges that come with working in this medium.”

All sculptures in the exhibit are available for sale. If a piece sells while on display in Fostoria, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau will receive a commission that will likely be used toward future sculpture exhibits.

Summer is available for purchase at $5,000.

The other seven sculptures in the exhibit in Fostoria are:

• Dark Energy by Toni Lucadello of Fostoria, Ohio

• Promise To Flower by Ric Leichliter of Sugar Grove, Ohio

• Winter Moon by Ray Katz of Pontiac, Michigan

• Glass Totems 4 and 11 by Todd Kime of Ottawa Hills, Ohio

• Skate Horse by Jonathan Bowling of Greenville, North Carolina

• Blue Sky Wedge by Glenn Zweygardt of Alfred Station, New York

• Copper Moon by Michael Magnotta

MSI exhibits serve to increase awareness of the visual arts, assert that a community is forward-thinking and energetic, improve the quality of life, dress up the urban landscape and provide artists with a venue to showcase and sell their work.

“I thought participation in this initiative would be a unique opportunity to bring something new and different to our community — not only for our residents, but also for our visitors,” Michele Cochran, community development/tourism director, said. “It’s something to add some interest.”

