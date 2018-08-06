Seating doubled for Farm to Table event

By MORGAN MANNS

The Fostoria region is rich with farms and agribusinesses.

With this year’s long winter, a wet spring and a dry summer, area farmers may be putting in a little extra hard work to get their crops planted, taken care of and harvested in a timely manner.

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with area businesses, will offer community members the opportunity to experience a taste of this hard work coming from the tri-county area.

The second annual Farm to Table Dinner is slated for Sept. 8, featuring food locally-sourced from area farmers and producers.

“The dinner’s purpose is to bring people together in the heart of our community, on Main Street, to share a meal sourced from local farms and celebrate our long history of agriculture,” said Sarah Stephens-Krupp, chamber/small business director.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social and cocktail hour followed by dinner service at 6:30 p.m.

ProMedica Health Systems Executive Chef Hannah Robertson and her team will be donating their time to work with area producers to bring all locally-grown items from the farm to the fork.

A selection of wines will be available from Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena, as well as local and regional craft beers.

Banquet-style tables will be set up along Main Street between Tiffin and Center streets with rustic fall décor incorporating barn quilts, some made by local residents who attended recent workshops in Fostoria. This addition, according to Stephens-Krupp, showcases the popularity relevance to tourism in the community.

The Hancock County Barn Quilt Trail includes several residences on County Road 330, leading to Ohio 12. Stephens-Krupp said officials wanted to expand the trail into Fostoria to increase tourism in and through the tri-county area.

Since, barn quilts have been established at the Mennel Milling Company and Independence House as well as in a mural on South Street.

“These additions have led people right into the heart of Fostoria,” Stephens-Krupp said. “We know there is great interest and we wanted to showcase this form of folk art that has a great tie to agriculture so we thought it would be a great fit for Farm to Table décor.”

Event ticket prices are $75 per person and $125 per couple. All food and alcohol is included in the price of the ticket.

Stephens-Krupp said they have increased the number of tickets sold from 100 last year to 200 this year after a very positive response.

In its 2017 debut, the Farm to Table Dinner featured foods prepared by Independence House and Birchaven’s Executive Chef Timothy Cooper and his team.

“We received a lot of positive feedback after the event, which has really helped drive reservations for this year’s event,” Stephens-Krupp said.

Seating is limited. As of Wednesday, about 50 percent of the tickets had been sold. Tickets will be available through Aug. 15.

RSVP to the Farm to Table Dinner by calling 419-435-0486 or emailing Sarah@FostoriaChamber.com.

Main Street between Tiffin and Center streets as well as the alley that runs between them will be closed all day Sept. 8. However, there will still be access to business in that section of downtown.

“The event began as a way to highlight Fostoria’s strong ties to agribusiness as well as highlight local producers,” she said, adding, “It has also become a wonderful way to bring a fine dining experience to our community while showcasing our historic downtown and bringing people together to share a positive experience.”

The idea started as a grassroots effort to use local foods at Fostoria events. According to Stephens-Krupp, the event serves three purposes: to highlight the strong agricultural base in the community such as the small farmers who raise produce; to highlight downtown and bring awareness to what it has to offer; and to host a unique and upscale fine-dining event for community members.

Last year’s Farm to Table Dinner event kicked off the chamber’s Shop Small, Shop Local initiative, a campaign Stephens-Krupp said helps promote and bring awareness to small, local businesses in the community. The hope is that when community members are shopping for food or other items, they’ll think “Fostoria first.”

Every dollar spent at a family-owned business “goes tremendously farther” than money spent outside the community or at large chain stores, according to Stephens-Krupp, who explained the initiative in no way discourages shopping at large chain stores in town.

“We want to draw attention to the small, local businesses and the importance of supporting them,” she previously said. “A lot of times we hear people saying there’s nothing in Fostoria. Well, actually, there is. In order to get more you have to support what’s already here. With this initiative, we want people to think ‘Fostoria first’ before they leave the community to get what they need.”

Proceeds from the Farm to Table event will help the chamber continue offering its various programs, such as its Student Start Up, downtown projects, entrepreneurial programs and Shop Small, Shop Local initiatives.

For more information, visit www.fostoriaohio.org/farmtotable.

